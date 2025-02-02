Rose Bowl, Home of UCLA Football, Hosts Free Concert for L.A. Emergency Responders
Nearly a month ago, the iconic Rose Bowl, home of UCLA football, was in danger of destruction when an evacuation order was issued during the early stage of the Los Angeles wildfires.
On Saturday, it recognized the first responders who heroically sought to tame those fires, as several artists in the music industry put on a free concert for those individuals who worked tirelessly to protect Los Angeles. Family members were also invited.
Saturday's concert, titled "A Concert for All First Responders," was headlined by country star Jelly Roll and also included performances from Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Marshmallow, Public Enemy and Shinedown.
It welcomed an audience of almost 16,000, represented by the LAPD, California Professional Fire Fighters, LA Sheriff's Department, National Guard, California Conservation Corps and a number of other local first-responder departments.
“I want you to know that you are here tonight because you are a hero or you are a loved one of a hero,” Jelly Roll said in a speech to the crowd. “And I knew the moment I was watching this go down all the way in Tennessee in my house, I thought if I got a chance to go to California, I was going to play music to everyone who worked their a-- off for the last two months trying to keep the rest of this place safe. Thank you all for having me tonight -- this is awesome!”
Jelly Roll had just performed at FireAid the night before, an event that had been hosted at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome, which raised money to support survivors and all those affected by the fires.
The concert featured acts like Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Earth, Wind and Fire, Katy Perry, Sting, Tate McRae, Red Hot Chili Peppers, No Doubt and a number of others.
The Rose Bowl had served as a sanctuary for first responders during the trying times of the fires. And on Saturday, it was utilized as one once again, acting as much more than a venue for diehard sports fans it has so iconically been known for throughout its long history.
