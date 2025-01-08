Evacuation Order Issued For Rose Bowl Area
As the destructive series of wildfires continues to devastate the greater Los Angeles area, an evacuation order has been issued for the Rose Bowl and the surrounding Pasadena area. The blaze that firefighters have been battling since Tuesday has already burned over 10,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.
In response, many local residents, with their larger animals, fled to the Rose Bowl, the home of UCLA football, as the fire approached their properties. Due to the spread of the fire, propelled by high winds, the stadium is not a viable option, and city officials are asking residents to turn to their other evacuation centers set up for such a situation.
Residents who live in the current zone that the Rose Bowl resides in have been ordered to evacuate immediately if they have health issues. A strong warning has been issued for others, suggesting their departure from the area, implying there is imminent danger headed their way. As of this writing, the fire is about four miles northeast of the stadium.
While the fires have not threatened the iconic venue yet, there's a massive concern that the surrounding areas will be engulfed shortly. The venue itself is surrounded by parking lots and is currently being used by Pasadena Fire and Police as a command center while they battle the blaze.
The Eaton fire is one in a series of fires that have caused catastrophic damage to Southern California. The Palisades fire has burned over 15,000 acres of land, being joined by the smaller Hurst and Woodley Fire.
It is expected that crews from around the country will be assisting in firefighting efforts as the state of California has issued a request for help, detailing the immense task ahead of them. California Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a state of emergency while President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that will allow those affected to have access to funds and resources.
The Rose Bowl venue was set to host a concert by The Weeknd, but that has been postponed. The 111th Rose Bowl game was just played at the venue on Jan. 1. Ohio State defeated Oregon 41-21.
