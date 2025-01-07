Seahawks' Firing of OC Grubb Impacts Former Bruins Charbonnet and Bobo
The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that after just one season, head coach Mike Macdonald fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Seemingly not satisfied with Grubb’s scheme and play calling, Macdonald’s decision has already impacted former Bruins Jake Bobo and Zach Charbonnet with differing results.
Grubb runs a lot of 11 personnel. That’s one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers in the formation. His pass-happy style did restrict opportunities for Charbonnet, and his shotgun-based offense did not utilize Charbonnet’s downhill play style or his physicality within the trenches.
As for Bobo, he would’ve entered 2025 as a starter if Grubb remained offensive coordinator and Tyler Lockett's rumored retirement became reality. Using three receivers, Bobo would’ve entered camp poised to take the Seahawks' WR3 position. Outside of superstars DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bobo has the most amount of experience in the receivers room and has the best understanding of the offense. Those valuable traits now mean nothing after Grubb’s firing.
Grubb's firing means Macdonald was completely unsatisfied with the offense, potentially making the receiver position a priority for them in free agency and/ or the NFL Draft. That was unexpected before Grubb's departure.
Macdonald comes from the Harbaugh school of football, having spent many years with John Harbaugh in Baltimore and one year with Jim at Michigan. With the Harbaugh brothers, Macdonald has won a Super Bowl and a Big 10 title behind a strong power rushing attack, something that Charbonnet is built for.
Expect whoever Macdonald hires to institute a strong rushing attack, similar to the thunder and lighting combo that the Lions have with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Alongside Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet will likely have a bigger opportunity to play with a QB under center.
Along with Grubb's firing, the Seahawks are set to invest heavy capital in their interior offensive line, likely delivering Charbonnet the holes and penetration into the defensive secondary needed to establish the Bruin as one of the best powerbacks in the NFL.
A new offensive coordinator will take Charbonnet to career highs, likely helping him to be amongst the league's leaders in touchdowns to the detriment of Jake Bobo and his opportunities.
