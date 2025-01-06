Jake Bobo has Opportunity to be Seahawks' WR3 in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks have a long history of producing excellent receivers. It seems the team never finds a way to run out of slender pass-catchers that were underrated or undervalued coming out of college.
For former Bruin Jake Bobo, his undrafted status remains a gross miscalculation by the NFL as he has a prime shot of becoming a regular producer in 2025.
Players like Steve Largent, Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett have carried a strong tradition of Seahawks finding a home in Seattle when no one else wanted them. All three men came, saw and conquered, etching their names into the franchise's lore. But like all things, their journey must come to an end; for Lockett, his ending might have occurred on Sunday.
Lockett is reportedly toying with the thought of retirement. The 32-year-old receiver from Kansas State posted a picture of his cleats on social media, implying he's walking away from the NFL after nine seasons.
If that turns out to be the case, Bobo has a clear path to establishing himself as the Rams' WR3 entering next season. The role would be career-defining as the WR3 role is essentially a starting role in Ryan Grubb's offense. As of writing, the only other active receivers on the Seahawks roster outside of Bobo and starters Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf are Jaelon Darden and Dareke Young. Darden and Young have one reception this season combined.
Bobo would enter training camp as the incumbent WR3 as it is highly unlikely the team will spend money on a high priority free agent receiver due to the market, Metcalf's big deal and Smith-Njigba's looming record-breaking extension.
Geno Smith's contract expires after next season, so the Seahawks are either going to budget for his extension or select his replacement in the upcoming draft. It's likely Bobo will have to beat out a rookie and considering the team needs to revamp their defense and interior offensive line, receiver may be less of a priority for them.
Bobo did himself a massive favor with his touchdown catch against the Rams. If he can prove his consistency and worth at the Seahawks' 2025 training camp, the sky is the limit for him.
