Senior Spotlight: Bruins' Running Backs
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) will not be competing in a bowl game this year which means that their final regular season game against Fresno State will be the final game of each Bruins senior's season. There are three running backs that will play often as they will see the Rose Bowl grass one more time.
All three backs are redshirt seniors with two being in their first season with the program and one having spent all six years of his career in Westwood. Senior Keegan Jones came into the Bruins program in 2019 and will play his final game this weekend.
Jones has not been featured as the main running back this season, but his versatility is what kept him in the program for so many years. He is as good of a receiver as he is a rusher with 559 career receiving yards and five touchdowns and 794 career rushing yards with six scores on the ground.
Both other senior backs that will be honored on Saturday are both transfers in their first season with the Bruins. Former Wisconsin Badger and Michigan State Spartan Jalen Berger is at his third school in five years, all inside the Big Ten.
Berger has not had a ton of production this season as he has only carried the ball 48 times for 178 yards. His career-best season was in 2022 with the Spartans when he racked up 683 rush yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. He has over 1,000 career rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
The third and final senior rusher is one who transferred from a notoriously run-heavy offense. Former Army West Point Black Knight Anthony Adkins spent his first three seasons of collegiate ball, totaling nine rushing touchdowns from 2019-'21.
Adkins would then take the 2022 season off and work through the transfer portal to transition to Southern California in 2023. The fifth-year senior has not played yet this season, but did log some time last year with 30 carries for 178 rush yards and one touchdown.
There will be a good chance that at least two of these three seniors earn considerable playing time in their final game at the Rose Bowl. For many collegiate players, the next level is just out of reach and it may be the last time they play a game of real, competitive football. They will deserve every carry.
