Should UCLA Advocate For Automatic Qualification For LA Bowl?
When UCLA defeated Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos in the 2023 LA Bowl, the newly formed bowl game achieved its highest attendance yet. 32,780 fans on both sides showed up to SoFi Stadium during the Christmas season to support their teams, giving hope to organizers that the high numbers would become reality.
In 2024, the LA Bowl was between Cal and UNLV. Two schools within a seven-hour drive or a 90-minute flight away from Los Angeles. The game had only 24,420 people, eight thousand fewer fans than the year before.
UCLA already plays most of its bowl games either within the state of California or in a border state. In fact, since 2002, out of the 15 bowl games UCLA has played in, only five have taken place outside of California, Nevada or Arizona.
When the LA Bowl was first created, there was an initial five-year deal between Mountain West and the Pac-12 regarding participation. Typically, the Mountain West champion plays in the LA Bowl unless they qualify for the College Football Playoffs. If the Big Ten is interested in expanding their bowl influence to the West Coast, the LA Bowl may be a piece of property that they may look to acquire.
If so, UCLA could petition to have the LA Bowl be its automatic bowl game unless it qualifies for the College Football Playoff. There's already precedent, as Hawaii has the same deal for the Hawaii Bowl, and the service academies (Army, Navy and Air Force) have a tie-in for the Armed Forces Bowl.
UCLA would be playing in a bowl game in the heart of Los Angeles and for the student body, the game is 12 miles from campus. The game also takes place after final exams so local students and those still in town would not need to travel far to see their team play.
UCLA already travels across the country multiple times due to their Big Ten schedule so it's not like the players are missing out on anything. The game takes place at the beginning of bowl season, so opt-outs shouldn't be as big of an impact, and the program could negotiate a deal that allows it to bring in local high school teams as attendees, strengthening the programs' rapport with high school coaches and potential recruits.
UCLA already plays bowl games regularly on the West Coast, they would ensure solid attendance numbers, and SoFi Stadium is a great place to end a season.
While there are downsides, it's a deal the school should explore as they look to evolve in an ever-changing landscape.
