Should UCLA Target Former Teammate of Recent Transfer Commits?
UCLA recently made some significant strides in filling some needs on offense with the additions of former Appalachian State teammates, quarterback Joey Aguilar and wide receiver Kaedin Robinson.
The Bruins now have an opportunity to target yet another transfer from Appalachian State, and it would be wise if they did so.
Linebacker Brendan Harrington, who spent the last six seasons with the Mountaineers, entered the transfer portal, per a post from his X, formerly known as Twitter, account on Friday.
Multiple reports had revealed on Thursday that Harrington intended to enter the portal, including Pete Nakos of On3.
Robinson, Harrington's teammate of three years, quoted Nakos' post with the "eyes" emoji:
Aguilar would also quote the post shortly after:
Perhaps Robinson and Aguilar were insinuating Harrington should join them in Westwood. He reposted each of their posts.
Harrington comes off arguably his best collegiate season yet, having recorded 66 tackles, three for a loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 11 games. His only other campaign that competes with that level of production was his second season with the program (2020) when he logged 38 tackles, four for a loss, four interceptions, including a 95-yard return for a touchdown and six passes defensed in 12 contests.
In his six years with the program, Harrington totaled 167 tackles, 16 for a loss, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 50 games.
Harrington was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019. He played for Northwood High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina and had initially committed to the University of North Carolina before decommitting and eventually committing to the Mountaineers.
UCLA could still use some help at the linebacker position. The Bruins have only landed one true linebacker, Isaiah Chisom, from the portal, and should still try to beef up the position group after losing Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano.
Harrington would be a great fit, and while his former teammates are on the opposite side of the ball, that familiarity could help him transition after spending over half a decade at one school.
