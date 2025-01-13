Former App State Stars Reunite for Bruins in 2025
Over the past month, the UCLA Bruins have done an outstanding job recruiting, specifically through the transfer portal. After this weekend, they now have two of the top players on what was a talented Appalachian State Mountaineers team from a season ago.
Back in late December of 2024, former App State quarterback Joey Aguilar announced his transfer commitment to join the Bruins for his final year of eligibility in 2025. He will now have his number from receiver from last season join him in senior wider receiver Kaiden Robinson.
Robinson announced his commitment to the program on Sunday afternoon to make the reunion official. He joined Jaedon Wilson and Mikey Matthews as UCLA's transfer wideout commits so far.
There was surely a behind-the-scenes conversation to make the Rose Bowl the location for the both to have one last ride.
Aguilar and Robinson were the go-to duo for the Mountaineers last year, as Robinson led the team in receptions with 53 and in receiving yards with 840 in just nine games. He had just two touchdown grabs last year but was still the No. 1 option for Aguilar all season long.
If Robinson has another season like he did last year, the Bruins will be in very good shape for a good majority of their contests next year. Aguilar threw for over 3,000 yards this past season with 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, hoping to have an even better season in 2025.
There is a ton of big play potential for this duo as Robinson caught a pass of 20 yards or more in eight of the nine games he starred in. Five of those games featured a strike of over 35 yards to Robinson, proving his ability to create separation and utilize his speed to be a consistently dangerous threat.
Bringing that dynamic over to the Bruins program is a massive advantage. Instead of Aguilar coming into a new offense with all new coaches and teammates, he will have one of his good friends and top targets to throw to next season. This is going to be a huge boost for the Bruins' passing game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE