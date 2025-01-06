Should UCLA Target Transfer QB From Cal?
UCLA football may have found its QB1 with Joey Aguilar, but the Bruins should still be on the lookout for other potential options.
One of them should be a quarterback who just became available.
According to multiple reports, former Cal quarterback Chandler Rogers has entered the transfer portal. The veteran quarterback was a backup for the Golden Bears this past season after spending a season at North Texas.
In his lone year with the Green Mean, Rogers threw for 3,382 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
Prior to that stint, Rogers spent two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, where he played 24 games, totaling 3,714 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 720 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Despite not seeing much action this past season, Rogers still has the potential to be a great starting quarterback. If he were to transfer to UCLA, he would be reunited with former Cal receiver Mikey Matthews, who recently transferred to the Bruins.
Frankly, UCLA shouldn't be content with Aguilar as the potential starter for next season. While he had an excellent career with Appalachian State, he doesn't scream Power Four starter.
At the very least, there needs to be compeition in the Bruins' quarterback room. Rogers was part of a quarterback battle last offseason, one that he lost to former Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza, so the idea of having to be in another one may not be all that intriguing to the veteran. Then again, there aren't too many quality programs he could join that wouldn't have a quarterback battle.
Competing with Aguilar would only help better the both of them, and should Aguilar win the job, the Bruins would have a solid backup that has the experience and talent to step up if called upon.
Regardless, the Bruins need to have someone to test Aguilar. Right now, he's clearly the top candidate for the starting job, but he needs to earn it. And UCLA needs to make him earn it.
This seems to be a great opportunity for that to happen. The Bruins should pursue Rogers, and if they were to land him, it should guarantee they get a worthy starter going into the 2025 season.
