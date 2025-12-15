UCLA’s Biggest Roster Problem Exposed vs Gonzaga

After getting thrashed by Gonzaga, there have been plenty of questions surrounding the team that could prove to be a detriment later on in the season.

After the 82–72 loss , much of the criticism has shifted toward Mick Cronin—not necessarily for in-game strategy, but for roster construction. Many fans are concerned that the current lack of roster synergy could become a larger issue for UCLA as the season progresses.

Depth is a Problem

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5), forward Steven Jamerson II (24) and Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) reach for a rebound during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After Brandon Williams went down with a sprained ankle, the Bruins had no answer for Gonzaga's front court. Steven Jamerson II would be the Bruins' last line of defense on the bench, forcing UCLA to have to switch their lineup more than they wanted to.

Tyler Bilodeau was forced to slide over and play center in the second half. While he’s capable of handling the role, the shift limited his scoring opportunities compared to what he typically finds in his natural position.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball over UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker struggled throughout the game, and the situation felt hopeless at times. With Brandon Williams out of the rotation, UCLA was forced to rely on Booker to slow down the Bulldogs. Unfortunately for the Bruins, Booker is far more effective as a scorer than as a defensive stopper.

Booker’s performance reignited questions about Mick Cronin’s team-building approach. To Booker’s credit, he’s a talented player, but UCLA needs another option on the roster who can provide the defensive pressure that Booker simply isn’t built to deliver.

Rebounding is a Lost Cause

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering the matchup with Gonzaga, the Bruins ranked 276th nationally in rebounding, averaging 34.2 rebounds per game—a weakness that was always likely to be exposed. Gonzaga was expected to have the edge on the glass, but this game really proved that UCLA has a problem.

The Bruins could only muster 29 rebounds to Gonzaga's 36. The Bruins' biggest issue rebounding-wise this game was their offensive rebounding ability, only grabbing six to the Bulldogs' 12. This was a key factor late in the game, where UCLA was unable to make shots.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) blocks a shot attempt by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This is where the lack of effective team building comes into play. There is not a single Bruin currently rostered who averages more than six rebounds. The closest to that mark is Eric Dailey Jr with 5.1 rebounds a game. Against Gonzaga, he met his average with five.

It appears the Bruins may have already hit their ceiling in terms of rebounding this season, leaving little reason to believe the issue will improve in the near future. That reality has only intensified criticism of Mick Cronin’s roster construction.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during a timeout in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

