Tyler Bilodeau Gives Thoughts After Loss to Gonzaga

Tyler Bilodeau had a very strong outing against No. 8 Gonzaga, scoring 24 points on 7-13 shooting. Here is what he had to say postgame.

Tyler Bilodeau delivered his best performance of the season against Gonzaga , but even that wasn’t enough to push the Bruins past the finish line. After the loss, Bilodeau reflected on what went wrong and what still lies ahead.

On the Team Playing "Smart"

By far the biggest issue for UCLA in this one was their inability to not foul. The Bruins racked up 32 fouls throughout the game, Bilodeau blames discipline and the teams reluctance to follow the game plan. He also reflected on his mistakes during the game.

I mean, I think we've got to do a better job listening. Like I said earlier, scouting report and then two, just not making dumb fouls. I had a dumb one at the end of the half, but stuff like that. Just got to minimize those mistakes. Tyler Bilodeau on costly mistakes

Bilodeau on Graham Ike and Braden Huff

One of the biggest issues heading into this game was how the Bruins would manage to deal with Graham Ike and Braden Huff. During the game, Ike scored 25 points and was able to grab five rebounds. On the other hand, Huff scored 21 with four rebounds himself.

Bilodeau believed the Bruins’ defensive struggles were the biggest reason the duo was able to be so effective. After the loss, he explained how UCLA’s inability to contain them ultimately decided the game.

Yeah, I mean, they're both really good. We let them get to their strong hand, their left hand, and they were able to capitalize on that, so we've got to be better there. Bilodeau on Ike and Huff

Bilodeau's Expectation of the Game

Heading into this game everyone knew that this game was going to be very competitive. And it was. The Bruins just could not figure out how to put the Bulldogs away. Tyler Bilodeau knew what this game was going to come down too, and the Bruins just could not get it done.

I mean, yeah, we knew it was going to be a game of runs. You know, every tough game is going to be like that. So we just got to stay together and, you know, keep keeping our confidence and keep fighting. Tyler Bilodeau

This loss stings for Bilodeau, especially given the effort he put forth. The hope is that a game like this serves as a turning point — a hard lesson for the Bruins before they reach the most demanding stretch of their schedule.

