Star Bruin Recognized for Standout Performance Against Nebraska

UCLA cornerback Kaylin Moore made the play of the game in the Bruins' win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Aidan Champion

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) kicks the ball up as UCLA Bruins defensive back Kaylin Moore (9) moves to intercept during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) kicks the ball up as UCLA Bruins defensive back Kaylin Moore (9) moves to intercept during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
UCLA football hasn't been mentioned often in this first year of the new-look Big Ten, primarily because of what had been a poor start to the Bruins' 2024 campaign.

But after back-to-back conference wins, including its most recent victory on the road against a Nebraska team that is on the verge of bowl eligibility, that is slowly starting to change.

Bruin cornerback Kaylin Moore, in particular, was just recognized for his season-best outing against the Huskers, one that included his game-sealing interception to end the Huskers' comeback attempt on their final possession of Saturday's contest.

Mitch Kaiser of Pro Football Focus included Moore on his Big Ten team of the week for Week 10.

The list is as follows:

QB: Purdue's Hudson Card

HB: Minnesota's Darius Taylor

WR: Oregon's Traeshon Holden

WR: USC's Zachariah Branch, USC

TE: Michigan's Colston Loveland

Flex: Washington WR Denzel Boston

LT: Wisconsin's Jack Nelson

LG: Minnesota's Ashton Beers

C: Illinois' Josh Kreutz

RG: Minnesota's Quinn Carroll

RT: Iowa's Gennings Dunker

EDGE: Indiana's Mikail Kamara

EDGE: Washington's Isaiah Ward

DI: Michigan's Mason Graham

DI: Ohio State's Ty Hamilton

LB: Washington's Carson Bruener

LB: Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro

CB: Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun

CB: UCLA's Kaylin Moore

S: Indiana's Amare Ferrell

S: Penn State's Zakee Wheatley

Flex: Iowa CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa

Moore finished Saturday's contest with four tackles, two passes defensed and his interception.

The first-year Bruin cornerback has logged 26 tackles, two for losses, five passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

Moore transferred to UCLA this past offseason after spending a year at Cal, which he transferred to after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Colorado.

