Star Bruin Recognized for Standout Performance Against Nebraska
UCLA football hasn't been mentioned often in this first year of the new-look Big Ten, primarily because of what had been a poor start to the Bruins' 2024 campaign.
But after back-to-back conference wins, including its most recent victory on the road against a Nebraska team that is on the verge of bowl eligibility, that is slowly starting to change.
Bruin cornerback Kaylin Moore, in particular, was just recognized for his season-best outing against the Huskers, one that included his game-sealing interception to end the Huskers' comeback attempt on their final possession of Saturday's contest.
Mitch Kaiser of Pro Football Focus included Moore on his Big Ten team of the week for Week 10.
The list is as follows:
QB: Purdue's Hudson Card
HB: Minnesota's Darius Taylor
WR: Oregon's Traeshon Holden
WR: USC's Zachariah Branch, USC
TE: Michigan's Colston Loveland
Flex: Washington WR Denzel Boston
LT: Wisconsin's Jack Nelson
LG: Minnesota's Ashton Beers
C: Illinois' Josh Kreutz
RG: Minnesota's Quinn Carroll
RT: Iowa's Gennings Dunker
EDGE: Indiana's Mikail Kamara
EDGE: Washington's Isaiah Ward
DI: Michigan's Mason Graham
DI: Ohio State's Ty Hamilton
LB: Washington's Carson Bruener
LB: Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro
CB: Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun
CB: UCLA's Kaylin Moore
S: Indiana's Amare Ferrell
S: Penn State's Zakee Wheatley
Flex: Iowa CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa
Moore finished Saturday's contest with four tackles, two passes defensed and his interception.
The first-year Bruin cornerback has logged 26 tackles, two for losses, five passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.
Moore transferred to UCLA this past offseason after spending a year at Cal, which he transferred to after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Colorado.
