Three Bruin Safeties to Enter Transfer Portal
UCLA football continued to suffer hardship on Tuesday as three Bruin safeties announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
First, UCLA redshirt sophomore safety Clint Stephens posted the following message on X, formerly known as Twitter:
"Bruin Nation
"First, I would like to thank God for every opportunity he continues to bless me with, and my family for the love and support on this journey. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for the experiences and lessons throughout the last 3 years. And to the fans for the unwavering support. Being a Bruion has been an honor and I am grateful for my time at UCLA.
"After deep thought and reflection, I have decided it is in my best interest to pursue newer opportunities that best promote my athleticism and character. I plan on entering my name into the NCAA transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.
"Thank you UCLA and thank you Bruins!"
Stephens enrolled at UCLA in 2022 and played in just three games in his career as a Bruin, one in each of his three seasons with the program.
Stephens was a four-star recruit from Inglewood High School.
Later, redshirt freshman safety R.J. Jones announced that he would be entering the portal, posting the following message on Instragram:
Jones enrolled at UCLA in 2023 and played just one game that season. He did not make an appearance in any contests for the Bruins this season.
Jones was a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco High School.
Redshirt junior D.J. Justice also announced he plans to enter the portal, posting this message on X:
Justice spent four years with UCLA, enrolling in 2021. He would appear in three games in his second year with the program, recording a tackle and an interception.
The following year, 2023, Justice played in six games, posting a tackle for a loss.
This season, Justice played in just three games, registering a tackle and an interception, both of which having come in the Bruins' season opener against Hawaii.
Justice was a three-star recruit from Bishop Alemany High School, where he was teammates with Jones, who transferred to St. John Bosco after playing two seasons at Bishop Alemany.
