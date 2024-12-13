Transfer Edge Rusher From Utah, Former Standout Recruit to Visit UCLA
UCLA is continuing to make moves in the transfer portal.
According to 247Sports' Blair Angulo, the Bruins will host transfer edge rusher Kaeo Akana from Utah on Monday.
Akana was a former four-star recruit, per 247Sports, and was ranked by the site as the No. 1 class of 2022 prospect in the state of Hawaii.
Akana has spent the past two seasons at Utah, though has only appeared in 11 games, including three this past season. He has just one tackle to show for his collegiate career thus far.
Nonetheless, Akana would still be a solid addition to UCLA's defense.
The Bruins had offered Akana back when he was a recruited. They were one of a number of Division I teams to have offered him, including Washington, Washington State, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska and UNLV.
UCLA's defensive coordinator, Ikaika Malloe, had offered Akana while he was serving as defensive coordinator at Washington.
Akana hasn't proven himself at the collegiate level yet, but UCLA would be a fitting place to do so. The program, itself, is looking to establish itself as a prominent team in the Big Ten, and as far as coaching goes, Coach DeShaun Foster is the hallmark of what the Bruins can do for a player.
"This is just a great university," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "This is somewhere where you can be great on and off the field. We're in the Big Ten. This is the No. 1 public institute, and it's just somewhere that you can -- it's not a four-year thing here. I've been here for a long time, they've been taking care of me for about 20 years now. So, I'm walking proof. It's like a blueprint on what UCLA can do for you. And if you really want to do that, you can come and ask the head coach, and I can give you proof of what it is. I don't really have to sell you on what UCLA can do because you can see it."
Akana also has a visit to BYU set for this weekend, per Angulo.
