Two Bruins Drafted in Recent Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft
This time of year is built for speculation and film study. As each day passes, we are one step closer to the NFL Draft and to finding out where former Bruins may begin their NFL journeys.
Pro Football Network released a full seven-round NFL mock draft filled with selections, trades and predictions. They see two former Bruins being drafted.
Carson Schwesinger stays in Los Angeles, linking up with former Bruin defender Quentin Lake on the Rams. Los Angeles selected Schwesinger with the 76th overall pick, a selection they gained through a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Funny enough, Dallas is a team that could be highly interested in Schwesinger's services.
"With Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder both set to be free agents, the Rams need to add some talent at the linebacker position," wrote PFN's Deputy Editor Ben Rolfe. "Carson Schwesinger has split opinions this draft season, being listed anywhere from inside the top 50 prospects to outside the top 100. A big part of that variance is that he has limited time as a starter, making him more of a projection. Schwesinger brings outstanding instincts to the position and is a dynamic athlete who plays the run well. His coverage ability is the biggest concern, especially with the lack of playing time in college. Drafting him to be a Day 1 starter is a risk, but the upside if he can be developed correctly are huge."
The Rams ended up with the 76th overall pick by trading out of the first round. Dallas received the 26th overall pick, which it spent on Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, and the Rams received picks 44, 76 and a 2026 third-round selection.
The other Bruin selected was linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo. Oladejo brought an end to the fifth round, heading to the Ravens with the 178th overall pick. Oladejo would be a perfect fit in Baltimore due to their history of developing linebackers, using versatile defenders to generate a pass rush and their ability to play team defense regardless of the skill of individual players.
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr was an undrafted free agent linebacker out of North Texas that the Ravens transformed into a second-team All-Pro before injuries ended his career.
