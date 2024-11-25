All Bruins

Two Bruins Recognized For Standout Performances

UCLA was not able to pull off the win over its rivals on Saturday, but there were two Bruins in particular who should be proud of their effort.

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (1) celebrates after a completion on a long pass from quarterback Dante Moore (3) in the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
UCLA will miss out on bowl season for the first time since 2021 after falling to its rival USC on Saturday.

It was a hard-fought contest all the way through, but in the end, it was USC who came out on top, 19-13, in the crosstown showdown.

While the loss put an end to any hopes of postseason play for the Bruins, there were plenty of standout performances from UCLA.

Of those, two were recognized by Pro Football Focus' Mitch Kaiser in his "Conference Teams of the Week" for Week 13.

UCLA redshirt junior wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and redshirt senior defensive back K.J. Wallace both made Kaiser's Big Ten team of the week, each taking the offensive and defensive flex spots, respectively.

Sturdivant posted a game-high 117 receiving yards in the loss, doing so on just five receptions. It was his season-high and just the second time this season he has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark.

Wallace wrecked havoc on the Trojans' offense, recording 3.5 tackles for loss as part of his five total tackles on the night. He also finished with a pass defensed.

Below is Kaiser's complete Big Ten team of the week:

QB: Ohio State's Will Howard

HB: Iowa's Kaleb Johnson

WR: Illinois' Pat Bryant

WR: Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony II

TE: Penn State's Tyler Warren

Flex: UCLA's J. Michael Sturdivant

LT: Rutgers' Hollin Pierce

LG: USC's Emmanuel Pregnon

C: USC's Jonah Monheim

RG: USC's Alani Noa

RT: Nebraska's Bryce Benhart

EDGE: USC's Kameryn Fountain

EDGE: Ohio State's Jack Sawyer

Interior DL: Iowa's Aaron Graves

Interior DL: Maryland's Lavon Johnson

LB: Illinois' James Kreutz

LB: Iowa's Jay Higgins

CB: Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds

CB: Northwestern's Josh Fussell

S: Northwestern's Devin Turner

S: Ohio State's Lathan Ransom

Flex: UCLA's K.J. Wallace

