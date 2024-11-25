Two Bruins Recognized For Standout Performances
UCLA will miss out on bowl season for the first time since 2021 after falling to its rival USC on Saturday.
It was a hard-fought contest all the way through, but in the end, it was USC who came out on top, 19-13, in the crosstown showdown.
While the loss put an end to any hopes of postseason play for the Bruins, there were plenty of standout performances from UCLA.
Of those, two were recognized by Pro Football Focus' Mitch Kaiser in his "Conference Teams of the Week" for Week 13.
UCLA redshirt junior wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and redshirt senior defensive back K.J. Wallace both made Kaiser's Big Ten team of the week, each taking the offensive and defensive flex spots, respectively.
Sturdivant posted a game-high 117 receiving yards in the loss, doing so on just five receptions. It was his season-high and just the second time this season he has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark.
Wallace wrecked havoc on the Trojans' offense, recording 3.5 tackles for loss as part of his five total tackles on the night. He also finished with a pass defensed.
Below is Kaiser's complete Big Ten team of the week:
QB: Ohio State's Will Howard
HB: Iowa's Kaleb Johnson
WR: Illinois' Pat Bryant
WR: Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony II
TE: Penn State's Tyler Warren
Flex: UCLA's J. Michael Sturdivant
LT: Rutgers' Hollin Pierce
LG: USC's Emmanuel Pregnon
C: USC's Jonah Monheim
RG: USC's Alani Noa
RT: Nebraska's Bryce Benhart
EDGE: USC's Kameryn Fountain
EDGE: Ohio State's Jack Sawyer
Interior DL: Iowa's Aaron Graves
Interior DL: Maryland's Lavon Johnson
LB: Illinois' James Kreutz
LB: Iowa's Jay Higgins
CB: Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds
CB: Northwestern's Josh Fussell
S: Northwestern's Devin Turner
S: Ohio State's Lathan Ransom
Flex: UCLA's K.J. Wallace
