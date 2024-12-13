UCLA a 'Contender' for Transfer QB From Cal
UCLA has a void at quarterback.
After losing Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin having hit the transfer portal, the Bruins are in need of a starting quarterback for next season.
They could be close to landing one, as UCLA is one of four programs in the running for transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza from Cal, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Nakos reported on Thursday that UCLA, Indiana, Georgia and Wisconsin are all "contenders" for Mendoza.
UCLA is quite familiar with Mendoza, as he was a Pac-12 foe of the Bruins when UCLA and Cal were together in the conference. The Bruins faced Mendoza in the 2023 season when he threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Bears' 33-7 walloping of the Bruins.
Mendoza comes off an exceptional 2024 season, having thrown for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games. He also ran in two touchdowns and even caught a receiving touchdown.
In total, Mendoza has posted 4,712 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 197 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in his 20 games with the Golden Bears.
Mendoza is a four-star transfer, per 247Sports, and is ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the transfer portal.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster made it clear on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day that his team needed a quarterback. It's clear the Bruins are making an effort to land one in the portal.
"I got to get a quarterback in here," Foster said, "and I feel comfortable that I will be able to do that."
Mendoza announced his decision to enter the portal on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week.
"After spending much time in thought, deliberation, and prayer, with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal," Mendoza said in his message. "Every person is faced with decisions that inevitably shape their lives, and rarely do they lack gravity. But for the sake of my football future this is the decision I have reached."
Mendoza was a three-star class of 2022 recruit from Miami, Florida. He enrolled at Cal in 2022.
