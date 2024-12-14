UCLA Alum Having a Strong Campaign for NFL Team
Another UCLA alumnus has had a strong campaign for a team since leaving the school, this time, it is current Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former Bruin Eric Kendricks.
Kendricks has had a successful career since getting drafted into the NFL but has added another terrific year to his resume with the Cowboys.
Joining the Dallas Cowboys at the beginning of the season, after cutting ties with his expected landing spot with the San Fransisco 49ers, Kenricks' season has been a good insurance year if he is looking for a long-term deal with a team in the following years.
Now in his 10th year, Kendricks has accumulated loads of accolades to his name since leaving UCLA. So far in his career, Kendricks has recorded 1,155 total tackles in 144 games played. Spending the majority of his career thus far with the Minnesota Vikings, Kendricks has transitioned well since departing the franchise that drafted him.
Since joining the Cowboys, though, Kendricks has put up similar star numbers as to be expected. In 12 games for Dallas, Kendricks has 119 total tackles on the year, 61 solo tackles, three sacks, seven stuffs, and one interception.
Looking at the rest of the Cowboy's defense, Kendricks leads the team in total tackles and solo tackles, providing excellent defense for the Cowboys. Though Dallas has had a rough season, going into Week 15 with a 5-8 record, Kendricks's individual stats have proven to be the difference maker on defense.
Kendricks has led teams in statistics before and has gotten his flowers when deserved, but the question is, after this season, will Kendricks find another place to call home long-term? The Los Angeles Chargers signed the veteran to a two-year contract before his release, leading to the Cowboys deal.
Now 32 years old, Kendricks could be nearing the end of his playing career, but looking at the numbers he still is putting up, he may have a couple of good seasons left. If Kendricks were to depart to another team after his tenure in Dallas, fans could easily expect him to land a role on any team and be a star contributor.
