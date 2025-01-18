UCLA and Cal Should Extend Their Rivalry Into the 2030s
Once labeled the longest uninterrupted rivalry in college football, UCLA and Cal's historic streak came to an end during the 2024 season after UCLA's move to the Big Ten and Cal's move to the ACC forced both sides to cancel the scheduled event. While both sides will not play each other in 2025, they are set to renew the rivalry in a four-year series lasting from 2026-2029.
As the world of college football continues to evolve, stability is a necessity. With both teams traveling across the country weekly for their conference obligations, a 10-year contract through the 2030s would secure fan interest in the game and cut down on travel costs for both sides.
UCLA would be able to spend more time recruiting the Bay Area as Cal could amplify their efforts in Southern California, both teams play in historic venues adding to the allure of the event, and with non-conference opponents canceling agreements left and right, the UCLA-Cal agreement is protected by both sides' interest in winning the rivalry.
During the week three slot in the season, there's a bunch of rivalry games occurring on the West Coast including the Apple Cup in Washington and the Civil War in Oregon. It's the perfect spot for a "Pac-12 After Dark" type of event that should be displayed on national television and it's a perfect opportunity for both teams to display their playstyles to the general public before the start of their conference schedules.
The partnership would provide both sides with an opportunity to record a non-conference win over a Power Five opponent every year, and for the Bruins, it would be a perfect opportunity to build a relationship with the ACC that could benefit the university in other sports as well.
It's a reasonable agreement for both sides that extends a deep football tradition that spans almost a hundred years. The agreement would allow both sides to celebrate the 100th game between the two and for Coach Deshaun Foster, it's another opportunity to put a notch in his cap with a rivalry win. For a sport being stripped of its heritage, it's time to restore the things that make us love college football.
