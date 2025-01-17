UCLA, Arizona Should Schedule a Home-and-Home Series
UCLA and Arizona are two schools that simply do not like each other. They share a strong history of incredible games and intense matchups throughout their collegiate sports programs and in football, the contests of the past have divulged into physical altercations and spirited play.
However, due to both sides leaving the Pac-12 conference, they will not meet again unless paired up in a bowl game. For two teams looking to figure out what their non-conference schedule throughout the 2030s will look like, both sides could find their answer in a home-and-home series.
There are mutual benefits for both sides including an opportunity to post a quality win, an ability to become more involved in each other's home recruiting grounds, and the lack of travel costs compared to some of the other options out there.
The only thing that separates the campuses is a 90-minute flight and considering they used to play at each other's home stadium every other year, both programs are well-suited to handle travel accommodations, practice schedules, and any type of food services they may require.
UCLA has an opportunity to schedule a quality opponent that doesn't require them to fly across the country like they did against LSU during the 2024 season. Since UCLA already makes multiple trips across the country in order to complete their Big Ten schedule, having a non-conference road game that does not force the players to change multiple time zones should increase performance and decrease fatigue.
Both programs have head coaches that have deep ties to the programs they represent so they understand the intensity of the rivalry. UCLA's DeShaun Foster is entering his 16th year in the program, serving the university in every way a football player could. Arizona's Brent Brennan was once a graduate assistant for the Wildcats, serving under former UCLA defensive coordinator Dick Tomey. Tomey himself was a coach at UCLA from 1971-1976. Brennan also coached under former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel while Neuheisel was the head coach at Washington so there's more than enough connections to get a deal done.
It's beneficial for both sides and the sport in general. Too many rivalries are dying and it's up to the universities to keep these esteemed traditions alive.
