UCLA vs. Alabama State Week 2: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (1-0) is playing Alabama State (2-0) in Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, pitting the Bruins and Hornets against each other at the Rose Bowl for the first time ever.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

END Q1: UCLA 14, Alabama State 0

2:48 p.m.: The Bruins went three-and-out, and the Hornets are in the midst of making them pay for it.

Alabama State got the ball on their own 40-yard line after Nicholas Barr-Mira's punt went out of bounds. A 14-yard pass up the middle and ensuing short run got the Hornets a first down near midfield.

Defensive end Bo Calvert was credited with a forced fumble on the next play, but the ball went out of bounds, so Alabama State picked up 7 yards on the play regardless.

The Hornets may be down two touchdowns, but they have outgained the Bruins 112-82.

Bruins force first turnover, convert with touchdown

2:31 p.m.: A flag negated a big Bruin touchdown, but it didn't take them long to get it back.

Laiatu Latu got to the quarterback and forced the ball out as he tried to pass it downfield. Gabriel Murphy recovered and pitched it to his identical twin brother, Grayson, who ran it 20 yards into the end zone. The play was ruled an illegal forward pass, though, and the offense had to take over at the 25.

Thompson-Robinson found Habermehl in the seam on the very first play of the drive, and the former walk-on receiver split the defense and scored the long touchdown.

UCLA leads 14-0 with 5:00 left on the clock in the first half.

Keegan Jones caps off scoring drive

2:21 p.m.: Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson carved up the Hornets' secondary, setting up one of his running backs for an early score.

The Bruins' first four plays on offense were completions of 8, 14, 6 and 21 yards, with the first two going to receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and the other two going to tight end Hudson Habermehl and receiver Kazmeir Allen.

Keegan Jones got the only running back touches of the drive, with no sign of Zach Charbonnet so far. The presumed starter is on the sidelines, according to the radio broadcast.

Habermehl drew a pass interference at the goal line to move the ball forward again, and then Jones punched it in for six on a fake pass.

UCLA leads 7-0 with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter.

UCLA forces turnover on downs, secondary looking spotty

2:17 p.m.: The Bruins and Hornets are getting the trash talk going early.

Alabama State got the ball first, and receiver La'Vontae Shenault secured a big 32-yard catch to convert a key 3rd-and-long. A few plays later, he made another grab on the left sideline before cornerback Devin Kirkwood pushed him out of bounds.

The pair trash talked for a beat, then Kirkwood locked up Shenault on a deep ball the following set of downs.

The Hornets wound up going for it on 4th-and-3 and the UCLA 32, but the Bruins had four pass rushers with a clean shot at quarterback Myles Crawley and the dual-threat signal-caller threw it away.

Several weapons appear healthy before kickoff

1:37 p.m.: The Bruins have taken the field, and multiple reports have them picking up some reinforcements on offense.

Receivers Kam Brown and Logan Loya, who both missed the Bruins' Week 1 game against Bowling Green and watched it from the sidelines, are in uniform for the Alabama State game. The two receivers could both also play a part on special teams, especially on punt returns.

According to 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, tight end Michael Ezeike was also dressed down on the field. Ezeike left midway through UCLA's win over Bowling Green with an injury and did not return or feature at practice Monday.

Bruin Report also said quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-running back Colson Yankoff was in uniform after not suiting up last week. Offensive lineman Josh Carlin, meanwhile, was in street clothes.

Photos have also surfaced of coach Chip Kelly wearing a visor, returning to his 2021 headwear after sporting a baseball cap in Week 1 due to the sun and heat.

