UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 10: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

No. 12 UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) is playing Arizona State (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) in Week 10 of the 2022 college football season, with the Bruins looking to remain in the race for the conference title.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Bruins, Sun Devils set to cap Saturday's action

7:16 p.m.: For the second week in a row, UCLA will be featured in some "Pac-12 After Dark" action.

Kickoff, which was initially pencilled in on the schedule as 7:30 p.m., will occur closer to 7:45 p.m., according to the clock inside Sun Devil Stadium. With such a late start time, it will be one of the final major games of the day across the country.

That means the Bruins' respective paths to the Pac-12 championship game and College Football Playoff have both been updated.

No. 4 Clemson, which trails Notre Dame 28-0 in the fourth quarter, will fall out of the top four Tuesday, and a one-loss Pac-12 champion would likely have a better resume than the Tigers by year's end. No. 3 Georgia's win over No. 1 Tennessee could either complicate or simplify the SEC's standing on the national stage, depending on what happens in No. 6 Alabama's showdown with No. 10 LSU.

The Crimson Tide currently trail 17-15 midway through the fourth quarter. If the Tigers lose, the Bruins will jump them in the rankings with a win, while Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes will be slashed if they pick up a second loss.

No. 8 Oregon beat Colorado handily, No. 14 Utah is 15 minutes away from closing out Arizona and No. 9 USC will kick off against Cal momentarily.

There are not many injury or personnel updates from Sun Devil Stadium, as UCLA appears to once again be heading into a contest close to 100% healthy.

According to 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, center Sam Marrazzo is wearing jersey No. 88, suggesting that he will be used as an extra blocking tight end should he see the field Saturday.

It is currently 62 degrees in Tempe with 1 mile per hour winds.

