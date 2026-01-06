Good, Bad, Ugly on State of UCLA Football Program

UCLA is in a prime position to have a decent 2026; however, there are a few things that stand in its way.

UCLA's offseason has officially started now that Bob Chesney's Dukes are eliminated from the college football playoffs. Because of this, there are many questions that have popped up for UCLA's future. Let's get into it.

The Good | Nico Iamaleava is Back

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava is officially back at quarterback for the 2026 season. After a conversation with Bob Chesney, there is little doubt that Iamaleava is pumped to play next season. And for good reason, too. With the acquisition of Dean Kennedy, Iamaleava has the inside track to replicate Alonza Barnett's massive season.

Iamaleava gives UCLA a huge advantage in its rebuilding year. A very good quarterback with a ceiling that surpasses even the moon is something that will be crucial in Chesney's first season. With Iamaleava, everything else should be easier, especially since his skill set is easy to build around.

The Bad | Chesney's Loss vs Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While there is a lot to be excited about with Chesney and his staff joining the Bruins next season, it is hard to look past his loss against Oregon. This was Chesney's first real taste of a Big Ten juggernaut, something that he will have to face often moving forward.

There is no doubt that Chesney held his own against Oregon in the second half when the second- and third-stringers were in. The talent gap will undoubtedly be closer with UCLA; however, it is clear that Chesney has a lot of room to grow.

The Ugly | Future Relies on the Transfer Portal

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins really had a massive swing and a miss in the early signing period. They failed to address many of the holes that were left from the Skipper-Foster era. This, in turn, means they will have to rely heavily on the transfer portal.

UCLA's most impactful flaw entering the 2026 season, as it stands now, is the running back room. We saw this season how the Bruins' run game was a detriment to the season as a whole, minus a few outliers. With Iamaleava back, establishing the run game will be imperative to UCLA's success.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is clear that the Bruins have plenty of holes to fill before they can be a real contender next season. It will be interesting to see how Chesney and his staff will be able to solve some of these issues.

