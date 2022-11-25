UCLA vs. California Week 13: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

No. 18 UCLA football (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) is playing California (3-7, 2-6 Pac-12) in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season, with the Bruins looking to snap their two-game losing streak and end the year with a win.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Golden Bears tie it up with a long bomb

2:10 p.m.: Cal made sure to capitalize on UCLA's critical error, and it didn't take them long to do it.

After taking over at their own 20, the Bears picked up their first first down of the day on a short pass. A crossing pass to receiver Monroe Young went for 15 yards, and running back Jaydn Ott ran ahead for 4 yards to bring his team into Bruin territory for the first time.

That's when quarterback Jack Plummer faked a pitch to Ott, then delivered a long ball to receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, who came open in the slot over the top. Sturdivant caught it in stride and brought it all the way to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown.

The Bruins ended the first quarter with a first-down run by Charbonnet, but they head into the second tied 7-7 with the lowly Bears.

Red zone trip ends in missed field goal

2:12 p.m.: The Bruins' ground attack is continuing to beat up the Bears, but it couldn't gift the offense any more points.

Charbonnet rushed for 13 yards, then he caught a short pass from Thompson-Robinson that he took for 12 yards. Freshman TJ Harden then entered the game and got 24 yards on four consecutive touches, bringing UCLA all the way down to the 10.

A false start on left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal pushed them back a bit, though, and a well-timed blitz on 3rd-and-long led to an incomplete pass for Thompson-Robinson.

Kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira came in for the 33 yarder, only to miss it left and hand the ball right back to Cal. The specialist is now 13-for-19 on the year, and that's after going 14-of-21 in 2021.

UCLA will surely get back to the run game when they get the ball back, considering they already have 103 yards on 16 carries in the first quarter alone.

UCLA gets on the board with quick touchdown

1:57 p.m.: The Bruins took advantage of the short field and came through with a couple of big plays that set them up for six.

Charbonnet rushed for 5 yards and 17 yards to get things going, then Thompson-Robinson bounced one out to the right for 8 yards of his own. Running back Colson Yankoff got in on the action with a first down run of 6 yards.

After getting down into the red zone with a few more runs, the Bruins called a pass play for Thompson-Robinson. He took a quick drop and then rifled one to Bobo over the middle right past the goal line to make it 7-0 UCLA with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffers cut, Bruins punt

1:50 p.m.: UCLA was unable to open the game with a score, despite picking up a few first downs.

Thompson-Robinson rushed for 8 yards to kick things off, then Charbonnet ran for a first down. Receiver Jake Bobo then reeled in two grabs for another first down, bringing the ball into Cal territory.

Facing 3rd-and-9, Thompson-Robinson dropped back to pass and stepped up in the pocket. The veteran signal-caller tried a jump pass to tight end Hudson Habermehl over the middle, but it fell incomplete and the Bruins had to punt.

Thompson-Robinson got hit pretty hard on the failed third down conversion, and he was holding his arm after the play. There was a decent amount of blood, and trainers were seen cleaning up a wound on his elbow when he went back to the bench.

The failed opening drive didn't cost UCLA too much, though, since Cal went 3-and-out and punted the ball right back. The Bruins will try to get the ball rolling on their own 45.

Setting the stage for the season finale

1:20 p.m.: The Bruins may have locked up bowl eligibility over a month ago, but this could still be the final outing for this current iteration of the team.

For one, the transfer portal will surely explode after the weekend. There are also a handful of draft-eligible players who may opt out of UCLA's postseason contest, depending one when and where that ends up being.

So while last week's loss to USC marked the final showing at the Rose Bowl for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and others, this will be many veterans' final time in blue and gold. Thompson-Robinson is participating in warmups in Berkeley, as is running back Zach Charbonnet.

Left guard Atonio Mafi, after leaving the game last weekend, is on the field for warmups in full uniform as well. He has not missed a single game in the entire Chip Kelly era, and this would mark his 55th consecutive appearance for the Bruins, if he can play. Safety Stephan Blaylock is in that same boat himself heading into Friday.

Defensive coordinator Bill McGovern's status remains up in the air, however, and he could very well miss his fifth consecutive game. It will be difficult to get a read on his availability until UCLA Athletics discloses it to the media early in the game, since he typically works from up in the booth anyways.

With a victory over the Bears, the Bruins would reach nine wins for the first time since 2014. If they get upset as 11-point favorites, they will finish with the same regular season record they had in 2021.

