UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Earn Big Win in Final Game
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the UCLA Bruins (5-7) key win on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl over Fresno State (6-6) to wrap up a season that finished much better than it started.
You can watch the full episode below:
The Bruins were only able to score six points on two field goals in the first half, taking a 10-6 deficit into halftime. They rushed for just four yards in the first 30 minutes and were flagged seven times for 75 yards in the first half. They made significant changes at the break and came out much better after.
The Bruins outscored the Bulldogs 14-3 in the second half en route to a 20-13 win with a pair of clutch touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. 70 second-half rushing yards and only one penalty in the final two quarters was a major difference that led to the win.
Junior running back T.J. Harden had a short touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half to give the Bruins a lead they would not lose. The star on the ground was junior back Anthony Frias II who was playing in just his third game of the season. He earned a season-high 43 yards on 13 carries.
The biggest impact came from a pair of seniors that were playing the final game of their collegiate careers. Quarterback Ethan Garbers and tight end Moliki Matavao connected for 120 yards on eight receptions. It marked Matavao's career-high in receiving yards in the final game of his career.
Garbers was business as usual, tossing 289 passing yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions. That touchdown pass would be the difference in the game on the Bruins' final drive of the game with a two-yard strike to junior receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, who rose heavily in the final two games.
A late field goal from the Bulldogs would cut the Bruins lead to just seven and a failed onside kick would end the ballgame as the Bruins recovered and kneeled out the remaining time. After a 1-5 start, the Bruins won four of their final six games to completely turn around what was once a lost season.
Head coach DeShaun Foster has to be proud of his group for their response in this game, but more broadly the entire season. They came out with three Big Ten wins against three teams that have cemented themselves as tough to teams to beat. Two of those wins came on the road.
