UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Loss To USC
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) dropped their second-straight game in a 19-13 loss to their bitter rival, USC (6-5), on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Poor offensive execution, specifically in the red zone, was the driving force behind the crushing loss that will keep the Bruins from reaching a bowl game.
The Bruins were stellar on the defensive side of the ball. They held a high-powered Trojans offense to just 19 points, their lowest total since Week 5. Trojans senior running back Woody Marks was kept to his lowest rushing total in the past seven games with just 76 yards on 18 carries.
A strong defensive showing held the Trojans to a 0-3 start in the red zone in the first half, forcing three field goals for nine points. Their only fault was allowing 10 points in the final eight minutes of the game on a couple short field drives for the Trojans that turned a 13-9 lead into a 19-13 loss.
Where the Bruins went wrong was their offensive effectiveness when seeking to score. Neither team turned the ball over via the interception or fumble, but three turnovers on downs for the Bruins was a major difference. Two of those turnovers came in the final two drives of the game for the Bruins.
Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers had a good game, throwing for 265 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked three times with a couple of those coming in crucial moments. The Bruins were unable to get out of their own way, committing eight penalties for 70 yards, a lingering issue for them all year.
Junior running back T.J. Harden was fabulous in the run game, recording 98 yards on just 14 carries. The Bruins out-gained the Trojans in every offensive category besides the most important one, the scoreboard.
With just four wins and one game left to play, the Bruins are no longer able to compete for a bowl game, a goal they set for themselves in the middle of this season after a 1-5 start. They will look to finish the season on a high note at home against Fresno State next week.
