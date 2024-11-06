UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Iowa Hawkeyes Full Team Breakdown
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) will play the toughest remaining team on their schedule this Friday night as the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) will come in looking for their fourth win in the past five games. Both teams are riding high currently as the Bruins have won their past two games, both against Big Ten opponents.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Hawkeyes team on both sides of the ball with some of their strengths and weaknesses:
In all three of the Hawkeyes' most recent wins, they have scored at least 40 points. They are the fourth-best team in the conference in points per game (30.8). A big tip of the cap to first-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester for completely turning the tide on this program's offensive production.
The Hawkeyes rank on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their run and pass games. They are a very one dimensional team, being the number on run offense in the conference, averaging 222.4 yards per game. They are the worst passing team in the Big Ten on average (133. yards per game).
When it comes to their defense, the Hawkeyes rank middle of the pack in every category. They give up a fair amount of yards through the air and on the ground. The Bruins will rely more on their passing attack due to the fact they are the worst running team in the Big Ten (73.9 yards per game).
The recipe for victory for the Hawkeyes goes through junior running back Kaleb Johnson. He has recorded 19 touchdowns on 1,279 rush yards. He is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and has been one of the best backs in the conference. The Bruins will need to limit him to have a chance at victory.
