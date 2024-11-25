UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Rivalry Game Cleanup
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) came up just short on Saturday night in their home rivalry loss to the USC Trojans (6-5). There were a few glaring issues that played a role in the loss while the defensive play was stout for a large majority of the game.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh finishes cleaning up final thoughts on the Bruins' crushing defeat at the Rose Bowl and looks at what head coach DeShaun Foster had to say after the loss.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins out-played the Trojans in almost every aspect of the game, but 10 straight points in the Trojans' final two drives was the difference. The Bruins turned the ball over on downs in their final two. Eight penalties for the Bruins compared to just two for the Trojans was another glaring difference.
Bruins coach DeShaun Foster has been in this rivalry since he was a running back for the Bruins in the late 90's. This was his first opportunity to coach in the game as the head man, but his team was unable to get it done.
Foster spoke on how well his defense played while recognizing that the offense did not do enough, specifically in the red zone. He also gave praise to Ethan Garbers for his play and positive attitude no matter what happens.
The Bruins will finish their season at home next week against Fresno State, trying to complete the year on a high note. The loss to the Trojans takes them out of bowl eligibility as they needed to win their final two games to qualify. Foster said he was frustrated and wished his team was able to do more.
