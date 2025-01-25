UCLA Defensive Lineman Siale Taupaki Returning for Senior Season
After losing big-time run stopper Jay Toia to the NFL Draft, the Bruins scored a win on Wednesday after interior defensive lineman Siale Taupaki announced he would be returning for his seventh year of football.
First announced by 247Sports, Taupaki, who was expected to be out of eligibility, received a reprieve from the NCAA, allowing him to play another season. A member of Chip Kelly's 2019 recruiting class, Taupaki was an offensive lineman until last year when he made the switch to defense.
Bruins fans are getting a physically imposing force that can drive linemen into the backfield. A perfect start to solving the problem that is replacing Toia. Taupaki is an older player so UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe will have a veteran voice on the defensive line and an opportunity to teach Taupaki his scheme with more depth as Taupaki won't have to balence learning the playbook and the position as he did in 2024.
Sixth- and seventh-year seniors are no longer an odd thing in college football. Miami tight end Cam McCormick just wrapped up his ninth year of eligibility, so it happens. Taupaki will be one of the last players to use his 2020 COVID exemption. After the pandemic and shortened season, the NCAA rules that the 2020 season would not count against any player's eligibility.
Taupaki was able to extend his career after receiving a redshirt as a true freshman in 2019 and also receiving a medical redshirt as well. Essentially 2019, 2020, and 2021 did not count against his eligibility. Thus, his four-year clock did not start until 2022.
As an offensive lineman, Taupaki did not play much in his early career, falling behind on the depth chart as NFL players Jon Gaines II, Atonio Mafi and Sean Rhyan amongst others would get the start. Taupaki was a part of the field goal protection team.
In 2024, Taupaki recorded 14 solo tackles and one sack. Entering 2025, he understands the position, scheme, his responsibilities and it appears he's fully healthy and ready to roll. Expect Taupaki to be a leader on the defense and for Malloe, he has another piece to use against the beefy offensive lines in the Big Ten.
