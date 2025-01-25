UCLA Finalist for Transfer WR From Notre Dame
Fresh off his appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas decided to hit the transfer portal.
Thomas has already reportedly narrowed down his search to four finalists -- UCLA, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Auburn, per JGPCFB.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, he will visit Westwood on Thursday.
Thomas is a three-star transfer, per 247Sports. He spent the last four seasons with the Fighting Irish, with whom he logged 838 yards and seven touchdowns on 64 receptions in 43 games. He made 12 starts -- five in 2023-24 and seven in 2022-23 when he posted a career-best 361 yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches.
Thomas was a four-star recruit from Atlanta and was ranked the No. 25 class of 2021 prospect in Georgia and the No. 51 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
As a recruit, he had received offers from Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Indiana and Miami (FL), among others.
Thomas hasn't quite been able to live up to expectations yet in his college career, but joining the Bruins could give him the opportunity to do so, as they don't have a clear WR1, despite adding three talented wide receivers from the transfer portal.
Thomas announced his entering into the transfer portal just two days after the national championship game.
"I would like to start by saying Thank You to the entire Notre Dame family for giving me the experience of a lifetime as a student- athlete. I am especially grateful to my coaches, professors, and my friends, but most importantly to my brothers on the field for this incredible journey over the last four years. No one knows what we have been through together, and I will cherish every second spent. I have grown as a person and as a man, and I will always be proud to say that I have earned my degree from Notre Dame. I will cherish the relationships that I I have made along the way and they will always hold a special place in my heart. My love for this University and for this program will never waiver.
"I have accomplished all that I have set out to I do here at Notre Dame and feel that I have made a positive impact and left my mark on this program. After much thought and prayer I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal as a graduate.
"Love Thee Forever,
"JT
"Joshua 1: 9"
