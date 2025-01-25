UCLA Finalist for Transfer WR From Notre Dame

NEWS: Former Notre Dame transfer Wide Receiver Jayden Thomas (@jgpt333) is down to 4 Schools, his agent tells me



The 6'2, 220 Lb. WR from Paulding County, GA totaled 64 Rec, 838 Yards & 7 TD's in his career with the Irish



He’s set to visit UVA, Auburn, & UCLA, will have 1… pic.twitter.com/egBQNIEsWf