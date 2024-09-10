UCLA Football: 4-Star EDGE Names Bruins As Final Five Landing Spot
Four-star edge rush prospect Anthony Jones has narrowed his list of colleges he is interested in committing to down to five, including UCLA football, he revealed on X. Jones has named Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington, and UCLA as his top five schools. He previously narrowed his list down to nine schools, but has since eliminated Georgia, Cal, Penn State, and Ohio State from consideration.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end is part of the class of 2026 and is ranked No. 236 on the ESPN 300 for the class of 2026. Jones attends Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, CA, making UCLA the closest school to him in his top five.
Jones has also received offers from several other schools, including UNLV, Texas A&M, SMU, Oregon State, Ole Miss, North Texas, and Auburn, per 247 Sports.
This season as a junior, Jones has six total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, and one interception. Last season, he recorded 46 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.
The Bruins currently have one commit for the class of 2026 in three-star wide receiver Jonah Smith. Smith attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School and committed to UCLA in March.
While the Bruins are continuing to add to their class of 2026, they have a well-sized class of 2025 with 17 commits. Quarterbacks Madden Iamaleava and Colton Gumino, defensive backs Jadyn Hudson, Kuron Jabari Jr., and Chase Coleman, edge rushers Epi Sitanilei, Jewelous Walls, and Scott Taylor, linebacker Weston Port, tight ends Noah Flores and Dylan Sims, running backs Karson Cox, wide receiver Jace Brown, offensive linemen Garrison Blank and Nehemiah Johnson, and defensive lineman Tyler Partlow, and long snapper Halakilangi Muagututia Jr.
Iamaleava and Hudson are the two four-star recruits of the class of 2025. If the Bruins earn the commitment of Jones for the class of 2026, they could get a head start on piling up four-star recruits for the next class.
In the meantime, the Bruins are focused on their upcoming game against Indiana this Saturday, UCLA's first against a Big Ten conference rival since joining the new conference.