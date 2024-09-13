All Bruins

UCLA Football: Biggest X-Factors For Bruins to Beat Indiana

John Robinson

Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws an end zone interception against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws an end zone interception against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
In this story:

The University of California Los Angeles Bruins had a lot of time to clean up their miscues after they were almost upset in week one against the University of Hawaii. Coming off a week two bye the Bruins prepare for their first taste of Big Ten Conference play as they travel to Bloomington to take on the University of Indiana. With almost two week's worth of preparation, here are the three biggest X-factors for the Bruins' game against the Hoosiers.

1. Rico Flores Jr.

UCLA,Big Ten, Notre Dam
Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) pulls in a catch for a touchdown over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Peter Manuma (1) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame transfer is the Bruins' best playmaker and was a bright spot in week one as the UCLA offense had trouble moving the ball. Flores Jr. will need the ball in his hands if the Bruins want to score points against the Hoosiers on Saturday. His ability to stretch the field vertically could be the difference maker for a UCLA passing offense that is still finding its identity. Expect offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to scheme up plays for his WR1 this Saturday.

2. Ethan Garbers

UCLA,Big Ten, Garbers
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) scrambles against the Boise State Broncos during the third quarter of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ethan Garbers will have to improve on his performance after a slow start against Hawaii in week one. This UCLA football team will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Despite a disastrous first half against the Rainbow Warriors, Garbers did find a groove in the second half to help keep his team from starting the season 0-1. Garbers will have to make plays with his arm and legs against the Hoosiers who are an improved football team this year. With almost fourteen days to prepare for Indiana, expect Garbers to have a better command of this Bieniemy offense.

3. TJ Harden and Kennan Jones

UCLA,CFB,BIG Te
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Boise State Broncos during the third quarter of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A year ago the Bruins led the entire Pac-12 in rushing yards and that identity was expected to carry over when DeShaun Foster was named head coach. The Bruins rushing attack looked like a shell of itself against Hawaii in week one as the running backs group was only able to amass 24 yards on the ground. Harden and Jones were expected to be the catalyst to open up this Bruins' offense, however, the injuries to the offensive line may have been the key factor behind their lack of production. If the Bruins want to be able to compete on Saturday, it will take an effective run-game in order to do that.

More News: UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Sets Tone For Bruins Even During Bye Week

Published
John Robinson

JOHN ROBINSON

Home/Football