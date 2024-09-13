UCLA Football: Biggest X-Factors For Bruins to Beat Indiana
The University of California Los Angeles Bruins had a lot of time to clean up their miscues after they were almost upset in week one against the University of Hawaii. Coming off a week two bye the Bruins prepare for their first taste of Big Ten Conference play as they travel to Bloomington to take on the University of Indiana. With almost two week's worth of preparation, here are the three biggest X-factors for the Bruins' game against the Hoosiers.
1. Rico Flores Jr.
The Notre Dame transfer is the Bruins' best playmaker and was a bright spot in week one as the UCLA offense had trouble moving the ball. Flores Jr. will need the ball in his hands if the Bruins want to score points against the Hoosiers on Saturday. His ability to stretch the field vertically could be the difference maker for a UCLA passing offense that is still finding its identity. Expect offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to scheme up plays for his WR1 this Saturday.
2. Ethan Garbers
Ethan Garbers will have to improve on his performance after a slow start against Hawaii in week one. This UCLA football team will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Despite a disastrous first half against the Rainbow Warriors, Garbers did find a groove in the second half to help keep his team from starting the season 0-1. Garbers will have to make plays with his arm and legs against the Hoosiers who are an improved football team this year. With almost fourteen days to prepare for Indiana, expect Garbers to have a better command of this Bieniemy offense.
3. TJ Harden and Kennan Jones
A year ago the Bruins led the entire Pac-12 in rushing yards and that identity was expected to carry over when DeShaun Foster was named head coach. The Bruins rushing attack looked like a shell of itself against Hawaii in week one as the running backs group was only able to amass 24 yards on the ground. Harden and Jones were expected to be the catalyst to open up this Bruins' offense, however, the injuries to the offensive line may have been the key factor behind their lack of production. If the Bruins want to be able to compete on Saturday, it will take an effective run-game in order to do that.
