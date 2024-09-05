UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Sets Tone For Bruins Even During Bye Week
After near disaster in their season opener against the University of Hawaii, a bye week for the UCLA Bruins could be just what the doctor ordered as they prepare for a week three matchup against the Hoosiers of Indiana.
For first-year head coach DeShaun Foster, having an extra week to clean up some of the miscues that plagued the Bruins in week one could be key as they venture through their first season in the Big Ten. The offensive performance was by far the most concerning area for the Bruins in their first game of the season as they turned the ball over twice and failed to establish any rhythm against the Rainbow Warriors in the first half.
As Southern California is experiencing a September heat wave, coach Foster had his team on the full go as he looked to find improvements on both sides of the football.
“It didn’t feel like a bye week practice at all.” … Foster on his focus in the bye week: “I want the whole team to get better, so it’s not a one-sided thing like one side of the ball needs to get better and the other side can stay where they’re at; everybody needs to improve.”
The Bruins' defense was the highlight of their week one game, after holding the Hawaii offense to 13 points despite turnovers leading to unfavorable field positions. A bend but don't break mindset established by Ikaika Malloe is going to be a huge factor in how the Bruins will fair this season as they are going to be playing against offenses like Oregon, USC, and LSU.
Ethan Garbers and the UCLA offense will have to find ways to score despite losing two offensive linemen. It was obvious that this side of the ball was still going through the growing pains of learning a new system under two-time Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
There had been rumblings throughout camp that this offense was going to have some challenges learning a new scheme, but, no one expected that it was going to look so lethargic against an opponent like Hawaii.
Simplifying the verbiage and play-calling could help remedy some of the mistakes that took place a week ago. Utilizing their playmakers like Rico Flore Jr. and their stable of running backs the UCLA Bruins are looking to bounce back big against Indiana in week 3.
