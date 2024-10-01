UCLA Football: Bruins Open Up as Massive Underdog For Penn State Matchup
UCLA football will follow up losses to Indiana, LSU, and Oregon with another game against a ranked opponent in Penn State this Saturday. The Bruins open up the week as +28.5 point underdogs to the Nittany Lions, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Bruins have been heavy underdogs in each of their last three games, but have managed to cover the spread in their last two games against LSU and Oregon. LSU was favored to defeat UCLA by at least 21 points, while Oregon was favored to beat UCLA by 24 points, but the Bruins covered the spread in both games. Both LSU and Oregon still won handily, but the spreads were so large that the Bruins put up enough points to keep the Tigers and Ducks from covering.
LSU defeated UCLA 34-17, while Oregon took them down 34-13, coming up short of the spreads. It is possible that Oregon especially could have covered, but they slowed down in the second half since they already had enough of a lead against UCLA.
There is a good chance that the Bruins cover against Penn State, even if they are outmatched. The Nittany Lions have only defeated one team by over 28 points this season when they beat Kent State 56-0. Kent State is not a Power-4 team though, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bruins cover again.
Still, the Bruins have to prove themselves more for the bookkeepers to lower the drastic spreads. Given the Bruins have yet to score 20 points in a game this season and did not score an offensive touchdown against Oregon, it's unsurprising to see Penn State favored by so many points.
The Bruins have had one of the toughest schedules to open up the season, and that will only continue as they head to Penn State this weekend to take on the No. 7 ranked team in the country. Even after they take on Penn State, the schedule won't get much easier for the Bruins. They will face Minnesota at home, and then go up against Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington, and USC.
