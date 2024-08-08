UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Reveals Team Has Multiple Position Battles 'Up For Grabs'
Twenty-four days remain until the beginning of the 2024 UCLA football season, and the team's roster is still far from finalized. The Bruins, who began fall camp on July 31, started practicing in pads on Wednesday, which would likely give the team a better glance at how they will finalize the roster.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster noted that Wednesday there are position battles going on, listing running back, cornerback, linebacker, tight end, quarterback, and right guard as positions that have not been decided on yet.
"There are a lot of positions that we're deep, so guys are fighting for two, three spots like that," Foster told reporters Wednesday. "A lot of positions are still up for grabs, and I just like the way guys are coming out and competing, and still being friends with other guys in their rooms. "
Foster was asked a follow-up question regarding who is challenging Ethan Garbers at quarterback, to which he noted there are nine quarterbacks at practice. Foster did specifically note that Garbers has "had a really good camp."
Garbers is expected to be the team's starting quarterback in 2024 after heading into last season as the starter. Garbers was the Bruins' primary starting quarterback last year, after throwing for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Garbers was also one of three players to represent the Bruins at Big Ten Football Media Day, signaling he is one of the leaders of the team and the presumed starter.
While Foster first listed running back as a position up for grabs, it is expected that junior running back T.J. Harden will take on the starting role. Harden was the leader in rushing yards last season among running backs who are returning to the team, piling up 827 yards and eight touchdowns on 153 carries.
Even if Harden starts as expected, there still could be plenty of competition for touches behind him. The Bruins have Keegan Jones, Anthony Adkins, and Michigan State transfer Jalen Berger among the backs on the team who will be seeking carries and time on the field this season.
The Bruins will make their 2024 season with a game at Hawaii on Aug. 31, meaning the Bruins will have to finalize their roster to begin the season before that point.
