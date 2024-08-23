UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Won't Let Bruins Treat Hawaii as a 'Vacation'
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is setting the tone from the start of the season. He won't continue the tradition of wearing a tropical shirt when the Bruins take on Hawaii on Aug. 31.
“We’re not on vacay,” Foster told Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times. “You know, bowl games, it’s a different feel; this is our first game — people are always saying this is their Super Bowl [but] this is ours too, you know. We want to get this started off on the right foot.”
There are a few position battles still going on, including kicker and punter, but the team is essentially ready to play in the season opener, according to Foster. Nevertheless, UCLA is using the remaining days of practice to run through game-like scenarios.
“We’ve just got to make sure that we put a good product out there on the field and let these recruits know what’s going on,” Foster said. “You know, they love the atmosphere, but they want to see if we’re able to win games, and once we prove that …”
The Bruins certainly have a lot to prove entering the Big Ten conference. The resumes of Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy alone have set the bar extremely high.
There are some concerns about the Bruins' roster depth. If starters go down, there isn't a guarantee the second and third-string players can play at a high level.
Wide receiver, running back, and linebacker are the trio of positions with some depth, but everywhere else is a concern.
Ethan Garbers is arguably the biggest factor in determining the new regime's success. Garbers could certainly lid the Bruins to a bowl game, but the notion strongly depends on whether he can stay healthy and compete in every game for the Blue and Gold.
The Bruins don't have a viable option as a backup quarterback besides veteran Chase Griffin. Therefore, Garbers has to stay healthy.
“If we keep him healthy,” Foster said of his starting quarterback, “there may be some awards for him at the end of the season.”
Garbers isn't the only offensive player that determines whether the unit finds success in the new football conference, the offensive line is also pivotal in making that happen.
Only time will tell how UCLA's story unfolds, but setting the right tone is a good start.
The quest to establish UCLA as a powerhouse football program begins against Hawaii, and a tropical shirt, certainly won't help the team in getting there.