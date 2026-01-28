Eric Bieniemy Discusses Talks With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce After Return to Chiefs As OC

Chiefs fans are on the edge of their seats this offseason as they await to learn of Travis Kelce’s decision about his future in the league. There are rumors that he will retire in the coming months after 13 seasons in Kansas City, but the tight end himself hasn’t provided an exact answer yet.

There’s more hope now that Kelce will return at least for the 2026 season after the Chiefs brought back Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator. Bieniemy worked as the OC from 2018 to ’22, winning two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs in that span. Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, only had good things to say about their offensive coordinator since his return was announced.

During Bieniemy’s introductory press conference on Wednesday, he was asked whether he’s spoken with Mahomes and Kelce about his return to Kansas City. It sounds like so far he’s only caught up with the offensive duo about their lives and not necessarily football-related things.

“I’ve had just a small minimum conversation with both, and they all have been great,” Bieniemy said. “More than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting. ... I’m looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them.”

Bieniemy’s comment on “reuniting” specifically fired up Chiefs fans as they hope this is a sign Kelce will choose to return for at least one more season before retiring. Obviously, Bieniemy wasn’t spoiling anything from Kelce with his response as he likely meant he was excited to reunite with a multitude of players and coaches in Kansas City. But, that door remains open for Kelce to come back next season.

This comment comes one day after Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said he hopes Kelce will play another season. We’ll see what the three-time Super Bowl champion ultimately decides to do.

