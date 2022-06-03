UCLA Football Earns 7 Spots on Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

With three months to go until the 2022 campaign kicks off, certain Bruins are picking up some steam with some preseason recognition.

UCLA football had seven representatives across Athlon Sports' Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams released Thursday. That figure was tied for the fewest in the conference alongside Arizona and Colorado, although a few of the team's offensive playmakers were projected to be among the best in the conference.

Running back Zach Charobonnet made the First Team, as did kick returner Kazmeir Allen. Wide receiver Jake Bobo made the Second Team, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made the Third Team and center Sam Marrazzo made the Fourth Team.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Darius Muasau made the Second Team and cornerback Devin Kirkwood made the Fourth Team.

Thompson-Robinson made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021, only finishing behind Utah's Cameron Rising. The Utes' signal-caller is on Athlon's preseason Second Team, with Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams making the First Team for USC.

Charbonnet also made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021, but with backfield mate Brittain Brown joining the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bruins' workhorse is expected to get even more carries in 2022.

Bobo played the last four seasons at Duke, capping off his career in Durham by making the All-ACC Third Team after placing in the top-10 in the conference in receptions and receiving yards.

Marrazzo is coming off back-to-back serious injuries – the first of which he suffered in the 2020 season finale that cost him the entire offseason and the second of which he suffered just two games after his return in September 2021. Should he be healthy by the time the season starts, he is expected to be the Bruins' starting center in a deep, veteran interior line group.

Muasau is transferring to UCLA from Hawaii, where he was named to back-to-back All-Mountain West First Teams. Kirkwood did not earn much national or conference recognition as a freshman last season, but the former top recruit is stepping into a far larger role with Obi Eboh, Cameron Johnson and Jay Shaw all gone and Mo Osling III moving back to safety.

Allen had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against USC in 2021, and he emerged as a do-it-all option on offense as well. While he only returned four kickoffs, he managed to pick up 163 yards on those four returns.

Two of the Bruins' prospective all-conference honorees are new transfers – Bobo and Muasau – while Charbonnet is now a year-and-a-half removed from transferring from Michigan.

The entire Athlon Sports Preseason All-Pac-12 teams, featuring 16 USC Trojans compared to seven UCLA Bruins, are listed below:

First-Team Offense

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

RB Tavion Thomas, Utah

RB/AP Travis Dye, USC

WR Jordan Addison, USC

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

OL T.J. Bass, Oregon

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL Braeden Daniels, Utah

OL Andrew Vorhees, USC

First-Team Defense

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DL Ron Stone, Washington State

DL Tuli Letuligasenoa, Washington

LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB Jackson Sirmon, California

LB Omar Speights, Oregon State

CB Clark Phillips, Utah

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

S Cole Bishop, Utah

S Daniel Scott, California

First-Team Specialists

K Dean Janikowski, Washington State

P Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona

KR Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

PR D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

Second-Team Offense

QB Cameron Rising, Utah

RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State

RB Byron Cardwell, Oregon

WR Jake Bobo, UCLA

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Washington State

WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

WR Mario Williams, USC

TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

C Brett Neilon, USC

OL Joshua Gray, Oregon State

OL Jake Levengood, Oregon State

OL LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State

OL Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

Second-Team Defense

DL Van Fillinger, Utah

DL Brennan Jackson, Washington State

DL Kyon Barrs, Arizona

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

LB Darius Muasau, UCLA

LB Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

LB Carson Bruener, Washington

CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

CB Armani Marsh, Washington State

S Jaydon Grant, Oregon State

S Isaiah Lewis, Colorado

Second-Team Specialists

K Camden Lewis, Oregon

P Luke Loecher, Oregon State

KR D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

PR Casey Filkins, Stanford

Third-Team Offense

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State

RB Damien Moore, California

WR Renard Bell, Washington State

WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

WR Gary Bryant, USC

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

C Matthew Cindric, California

OL Branson Bragg, Stanford

OL Ben Scott, Arizona State

OL Ben Coleman, California

OL Henry Bainivalu, Washington

Third-Team Defense

DL Jalen Sami, Colorado

DL Popo Aumavae, Oregon

DL Junior Tafuna, Utah

DL Nick Figueroa, USC

DL Brett Johnson, California

LB Karene Reid, Utah

LB Eric Gentry, USC

LB Justin Flowe, Oregon

LB Quinn Perry, Colorado

LB Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

CB Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona

CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

S Calen Bullock, USC

S Kendall Williamson, Stanford

Third-Team Specialists

K Cole Becker, Colorado

P Nick Haberer, Washington State

KR Giles Jackson, Washington

PR Giles Jackson, Washington

Fourth-Team Offense

QB Cameron Ward, Washington State

RB Sean Dollars, Oregon

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

WR Brycen Tremayne, Stanford

WR Dont'e Thornton, Oregon

WR Jeremiah Hunter, California

WR Tre'Shaun Harrison, Oregon State

TE Brady Russell, Colorado

TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

C Drake Nugent, Stanford

OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona

OL Casey Roddick, Colorado

OL Ryan Walk, Oregon

OL Walter Rouse, Stanford

OL Sam Marrazzo, UCLA

OL Jarrett Kingston, Washington State

OL Keaton Bills, Utah

Fourth-Team Defense

DL Jalen Harris, Arizona

DL Korey Foreman, USC

DL Gabe Reid, Utah

DL Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

LB Shane Lee, USC

LB Ricky Miezan, Stanford

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo, Colorado

LB Bralen Trice, Washington

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

CB Lu-Magia Hearns III, California

CB Devin Kirkwood, UCLA

S Christian Young, Arizona

S Khoury Bethley, Arizona State

S Asa Turner, Washington

Fourth-Team Specialists



K Everett Hayes, Oregon State

P Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

KR Brenden Rice, USC

PR Gary Bryant, USC

