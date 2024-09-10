UCLA Football: Kickoff Time Announced For Bruins Upcoming Clash With LSU
UCLA football and LSU football have announced two possible kickoff times for their Week 4 game at Tiger Stadium. UCLA-LSU is set to kick off at either 12:30 p.m. or 1:15 p.m. PT on Sep. 21. The game will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN 2.
The game will be UCLA's third of the season and LSU's fourth. The Bruins defeated Hawaii in Week 1 and will face Indiana at the Rose Bowl this upcoming weekend. They did not play in Week 2. LSU opened their season with a loss to USC in Las Vegas, before rebounding with a 44-21 win over Nicholls in Week 2. The Tigers will go up against South Carolina this week.
UCLA-LSU marks the rematch of the 2021 contest between the two teams. During that 2021 game at the Rose Bowl, the Bruins secured a 38-27 victory over the Tigers. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two touchdown passes, as tight end Greg Dulcich and running back Zach Charbonnet each went for over 100 yards in the victory.
This game will also be the Bruins' second road game of the season. The Bruins will travel more than every other team this season, in large part as they begin their tenure in the Big Ten Conference. Along with trips to Hawaii and LSU, UCLA will also travel to Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, and Washington this season.
The Tigers will be UCLA's first-ranked team showdown of the season when they head to LSU. The Tigers rank No. 16 in the nation in the AP Top 25 poll, but field some new stars following the departures of Heisman-trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers to the NFL.
Tigers first-year starter Garrett Nussmeier is coming off the best game of his career. Against Nicholls, Nussmeier went 27-37 for 302 yards and six touchdowns as the Tigers earned a 44-21 win.
The Bruins will hope to head into their game at LSU, where they surely will be underdogs, with more momentum. While UCLA won in Week 1, they struggled offensively and did not score any points in the first half. They managed a comeback, but will likely not be able to pull off the same come-from-behind victory against teams like Indiana and LSU.
More Bruins: UCLA Football: Bruins Snubbed Again in Expert Bowl Game Predictions