UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Nearly Became a Rugby Player Before Turning to Football
In his two years with the UCLA Bruins, defensive lineman Laiatu Latu proved that he was something special.
Across those two seasons, Latu recorded 85 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
In his senior year, he was named a unanimous All-American and granted multiple awards, including the Lombardi Award, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year, the Morris Trophy, and the Ted Hendricks Award.
It surprised no one when he was picked 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft. What is surprising is that he almost wasn't a football player at all.
According to a report from James Boyd of The Athletic, Pate Tuilevuka, the general manager of the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby (MLR), attended a high school tryout as a favor for a friend. He was supposed to be there for three days but realized that Latu was something special in only a few drills.
Tuilevuka compared him to legendary rugby player Jonah Lomu.
“Jonah was a huge, massive individual who had incredible speed and power,” Tuilevuka said. “So, as soon as I saw (Latu) … I just knew, ‘Aw shoot, this kid has all of that.'”
Latu's high school coach, Lou Stanfill, agreed. After all, he was the person who set up the tryout in the first place.
“He was a man among boys, especially in his senior year,” Stanfill said. “He was 6-foot-4, 250-260 pounds, could run, could hit, could jump. He could do everything and he was coachable in everything.”
While Latu was a great rugby player and enjoyed the game, his passion was football. He was determined to play in the NFL. Nothing, not even a debilitating neck injury, would stop him from reaching his goal.
Still, Stanfill thinks Latu would have become an international celebrity if he played rugby.
“If Laiatu wanted to go play rugby, he would play overseas, and he would be a big name,” Stanfill said. “Everyone around the world would end up finding out who Laiatu Latu is."
“He would play here in the States for MLR. He’d get on the U.S. National Team, and then someone in France, England, New Zealand (would sign him). … He’d be making good money, living in France and playing great ruby.”
While that would have been incredible for Latu, it looks like he's about to do the same in the NFL with the Colts.
