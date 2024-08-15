UCLA Football: 5 Bruins Added to Polynesian POTY Watchlist
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame released the 2024 Watchlist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The award is given to the best collegiate football player of Polynesian descent. Out of the 96 players from 36 FBS schools, UCLA football has five players featured on the watchlist.
The watchlist players include defensive linemen Davin Aupiu, Jay Toia, and Keanu Willaims along with offensive lineman Alani Makihele and tight end Moliki Matavao.
One of last season’s co-winners for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award was former Bruin Laiatu Latu, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2024 NFL draft. Latu was selected in the first round as the No. 15 overall pick.
Aupiu, a redshirt junior, has seen action in several games across three seasons with the Bruins. This season, he is expected to be a key contributor to UCLA’s defense, possibly making his first start in the season opener against Hawaii.
He initially enrolled at Notre Dame in the spring of 2021 after graduating high school a semester early. Aupiu never played a game with the Fighting Irish as he transferred to UCLA in the fall.
Of the three defensive linemen on the watchlist, Toia has earned the most starts with the Bruins. The senior started in 12 games in both 2022 and 2023. He also has appeared in every game, except against California in 2023, since joining the program in 2021.
Last season, the Los Angeles native was credited with a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack against Arizona. This is Toia’s second appearance on the watchlist since 2022.
Williams, a redshirt junior, transferred from Oregon to UCLA for the 2023 season. He appeared in all 13 games with the Bruins last season, making 10 starts. He recorded a season-high four stops against Utah and two tackles in multiple games including in UCLA’s LA Bowl victory.
Joining Williams as a 2023 Oregon transfer, Matavao is the only UCLA tight end included on the watchlist. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games, accumulating six starts. In 10 games, Matavao caught at least one pass. The senior earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.
The final Bruin included on the watchlist was Makihele, a redshirt junior. The Alaska native transferred from the University of Las Vegas, making 2024 his first season with the Bruins. With the Rebels, Makihele started in 11 games at left guard. He did not appear in any games in 2021 and redshirted in 2020.
The five finalists for the award will be revealed on Dec. 3. The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 17.