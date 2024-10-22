UCLA Football: Lates on Rico Flores and Reuben Unije Injuries
The UCLA Bruins got a big win against Rutgers on Saturday, securing a 35-32 win. Though things began to look a bit bleak for the team, they produced one of their most impressive wins this season, along with one of the most impressive in recent memory.
What makes the Bruins' victory that much more impressive, is the team is still decimated with injuries. Two of the most notable are wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. and offensive lineman Reuben Unije.
Last week, DeShaun Foster offered an update on both, stating that Unije had undergone a procedure a couple of weeks prior, and was working his way back to starting. Flores also stated that Flores had not undergone surgery, but was also working his way back to hitting the field.
Though the Bruins need both back, the latest update could mean the pair are not going to be ready for Week 8.
According to LA Times' Ben Bolch, both Flores and Unije were not spotted at practice. This isn't that shocking of an update, but it could mean that both are not going to suit up for Saturday's game.
This is just speculation, as both had questionable statuses heading into the game against Rutgers. The Bruins will obviously keep monitoring the situation, and their health statuses can improve as the week goes on.
Without Flores, tight end Maliki Matavao and running back T.J. Harden have emerged as the team's best receivers. Matavao currently has 251 receiving yards through seven games, and Harden currently has 238 receiving yards and one touchdown through seven games.
The Bruins rifled off 35 points this past Saturday, with Ethan Garbers playing one of the best games in his entire collegiate career. He ended the day with 383 yards and four touchdowns, along with 48 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
The running game was not as strong as it should have been, and Garbers ended the day as the best rusher. However, the team put together an impressive win, nabbing their first Big Ten victory.
The Bruins will now face off against Nebraska, and UCLA has a chance to secure another big win. If the team can get going the way they did against Rutgers, expect another big offensive showing. Now, Flores and company just need to get the run game going the right way.
If the Bruins can also get Unije and Flores back, the team will be that much more dangerous.
