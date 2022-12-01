UCLA Football Linebacker Erich Osteen Enters Transfer Portal

One more walk-on is leaving Westwood as a graduate transfer.

UCLA football linebacker Erich Osteen is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Osteen just finished his fourth season with the Bruins, during which he made his first-ever collegiate appearance.

Osteen has two years of eligibility remaining and will receive his undergraduate degree in December. Osteen is the fifth Bruin to enter the transfer portal this year, with offensive linemen Tyler Manoa and Baraka Beckett doing so in early October and quarterback Chase Artopoeus and defensive lineman Hayden Harris submitting their names earlier this week.

"In one week, I will have officially graduated from UCLA and completed my fourth season of football," Osteen wrote in his announcement. "I have entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. I would like to thank the staff and my teammates for an amazing experience and developing me as a player and person. I am open to any and all opportunities and am excited to see what the future holds.

Like Harris, Artopoeus and the offensive linemen before him, Osteen is permitted to enter the portal before it officially opens next Monday, due to the fact that he is a graduate transfer.

Osteen graduated from Chaminade College Prep High School (CA) in 2019, where he lettered as a linebacker, defensive end, offensive line, and fullback. UCLA was the only school that sent him Osteen a preferred walk-on offer out of high school, as he was more heralded for his talents as a state, regional and national champion wrestler.

Across his first three seasons in Westwood, Osteen did not see the field for any in-game action. Osteen made his debut Sept. 10 against Alabama State, but he did not check into any of the final 10 games of the campaign.

The Bruins do not have any linebackers who exhausted their eligibility this season. Former Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau and former Alabama transfer Ale Kaho each have a super senior year left to burn should they so choose, but they could also decide to turn pro.

Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. built out a solid group of 2023 recruits at his position, with four of UCLA's 10 commits set to come in at that spot. Four-star Tre Edwards and three-star Solomone Malafu are the highest-rated of the bunch, while three-star safety Ty Lee and three-star athlete Donavyn Pellot were recruited to play linebacker as well.

