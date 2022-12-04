UCLA Football Linebacker Jeremiah Trojan Enters Transfer Portal

The Bruins are set to lose a Trojan.

UCLA football linebacker Jeremiah Trojan is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Sunday on Twitter. Trojan has been with the Bruins for three seasons.

Trojan has three years of eligibility remaining.

“After careful consideration I have decided that I will enter into the NCAA transfer portal,” Trojan wrote in his announcement. “I would like to thank Coach Kelly, Coach Pellum, Coach Norton and the entire UCLA staff for developing me as a player and person. Thank you as well to all of my teammates and wish you guys all the best. I look forward to the academic and athletic opportunity ahead of me!”

UCLA has now had seven players enter the transfer portal this year, with offensive linemen Tyler Manoa and Baraka Beckett getting the ball rolling in early October. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus, defensive lineman Hayden Harris and linebacker Erich Osteen all entered the portal in the days following the conclusion of the regular season, while kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira entered Friday.

Unlike Barr-Mira, Osteen, Harris, Artopoeus, Beckett and Manoa, however, Trojan is not a graduate transfer and is not technically allowed to enter the portal until Monday. Many non-graduate players across the country have announced their intentions to transfer as well, but none are in the portal database at the moment.

Trojan was a three-star recruit coming out of Hamilton High School (AZ). According to the 247Sports Composite, Trojan was ranked as the No. 29 player in Arizona and No. 60 inside linebacker in his class.

UCLA was the only Power Five program to offer Trojan a scholarship roster spot, although he was also recruited by Arizona State, Georgia and Wisconsin. Trojan received offers from Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UPenn, Princeton, Utah State and Yale.

Arriving in Westwood in 2020, Trojan played in two of the Bruins’ seven games that season. Trojans’ role expanded a bit in 2021, as he appeared in eight games and recorded his first career tackle against Stanford, also breaking up one pass in that contest.

Trojan did not record a stat in 2022.

Former walk-on Shea Pitts is the only linebacker who has exhausted his eligibility on UCLA’s roster, but Darius Muasau and Ale Kaho are among the remaining veterans who could look to turn pro.

Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. built out a solid group of 2023 recruits at his position, with four of UCLA's 12 commits set to come in at that spot. Four-star Tre Edwards and three-star Solomone Malafu are the highest-rated of the bunch, while three-star safety Ty Lee and three-star athlete Donavyn Pellot were recruited to play linebacker as well.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF JEREMIAH TROJAN/TWITTER