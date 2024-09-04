UCLA Football: New Kicker Wins Major Big Ten Conference Award
UCLA football kicker Mateen Bhaghani has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after helping the Bruins earn a 16-13 win over Hawaii. He was the co-winner of the award alongside Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada.
Bhaghani made all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point attempt in the victory, successfully hitting kicks from 22, 32, and 37 yards out. This included the game-winning kick that came with 56 seconds left on the clock. Bhanghani made the kick, and UCLA's defense stopped Hawaii one last time to seal the victory.
Bhaghani's clutch kicking performance in the second half was even more significant because of the kicking woes the Bruins endured a season ago. UCLA's kickers made just eight of their 17 field goal attempts last season (47.1 percent), and just one of six attempts for 40 yards or longer. Bhaghani has yet to attempt a field goal of 40 yards or longer this season, but it was encouraging to see him make all three of his attempts and a 37-yarder.
The Bruins can also have confidence in Bhaghani's ability to hit a field goal from that distance because he did so twice last season. Bhaghani, who spent the 2023 season with Cal, attempted two field goals from 40 yards or more a season ago and made both. This included a field goal of 43 yards.
Overall, Bhaghani finished eight of nine on field goal attempts and 27 of 27 on extra point attempts. He made all four of his field goal attempts against UCLA last season, and has now transferred to UCLA for the 2024 season.
Bhaghani also helped the Bruins earn a win despite a poor offensive performance, and especially poor play in the red zone. The Bruins advanced to the red zone four times in the game, but did not convert any of those appearances into touchdowns. UCLA's lone touchdown of the game came on a deep 39-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr. UCAL finished as one of the worst teams in the red zone a season ago as well, making Bhaghani's contributions necessary for them to get Saturday's victory.