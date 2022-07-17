Skip to main content

UCLA Football Offensive Lineman Thomas Cole Leaves Team After Suicide Attempt

The freshman posted a heartfelt note on social media detailing his mental health struggles and thanking his teammates for their help.

Thomas Cole announced he would be stepping away from UCLA football on Saturday afternoon due to recent struggles with his mental health.

Cole shared on social media that he had not been at the Wasserman Football Center over the past six months following a suicide attempt earlier in 2022. The San Luis Obispo, California, native thanked the staffs at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Paradigm Treatment Center – as well as his therapist – for helping him survive and change his outlook on his future.

Cole was one of five offensive linemen to join the Bruins as part of the program's 2021 recruiting class, with the others being Noah Pulealii, Garrett DiGiorgio, Benjamin Roy Jr. and Yutake Mahe. In the message he posted on Twitter and Instagram, Cole highlighted the importance of all four of them for sticking close to him through the toughest of times.

Although Cole said he believes playing football is not conducive for his mental health, he made sure to thank UCLA's coaching staff for having a positive impact on his life.

In his one season with the Bruins, Cole did not see the field for any game action. He enrolled at UCLA in January 2021 and participated in spring practice last offseason, but was absent for the entirety of spring camp in 2022.

Cole previously graduated from San Luis Obispo High School (CA), and he was selected to the All-Pac-4 First Team and Cal-Hi Sports All-State (Juniors) First Team in 2019.

Cole is the second Bruin to retire citing mental health concerns in the past few months, as Martell Irby stepped away from the team in early June.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

