UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Lineman Joshua Glanz

Looking ahead to next year's recruiting cycle, the Bruins are continuing to add local targets to the board.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2024 offensive tackle Joshua Glanz on Friday, the in-state prospect announced on Twitter. Glanz is heading into his junior year at Eastlake (CA) in the San Diego area, the same footprint where the Bruins' two most recent 2023 commits – running back Roderick Robinson II and linebacker Tre Edwards – are from.

Glanz did not have any offers before this April, but he has managed to secure ones from Nevada, San Diego State, Colorado State and Washington over the last two months.

Glanz made it up to Westwood in April for UCLA's spring showcase, so he appears to have been on offensive line coach Tim Drevno's radar since before those other offers came rolling in.

Drevno has been busy on the recruiting trail since taking over for Justin Frye in January. In addition to bringing in a large group of 2023 linemen to Westwood for official visits in the spring, Drevno has also started to target 2024 prospects like Glanz to serve as early building blocks.

Mater Dei (CA) tackles Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter (CA) picked up their offers from UCLA in March, while Drevno sent one to Manasse Itete on Wednesday.

Glanz mostly played left tackle at Eastlake, and he is also a member of their boys' basketball team. Glanz plays a bit of tight end and defensive line, but considering Drevno is the one who sent him the offer, the Bruins are surely recruiting him as an offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound tackle is not ranked by 247Sports or On3 as of their latest updates, and he only had his 247Sports profile created within the past few weeks.

UCLA saw starting tackles Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson leave for the NFL earlier this offseason, and although there were some transfers who came in to replace them, Frye did not bring in many long-term solutions during his final days in Westwood. The Bruins only had one offensive line commit in their 2022 class – local tackle Sam Yoon – and they have yet to pick one up for 2023.

With Drevno taking over, the board has apparently been reset, and UCLA seems to be prioritizing the offensive line differently moving forward.

