UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2023 Safety Ty Lee

The Bruins are making a push to keep their St. John Bosco (CA) connection alive.

Class of 2023 safety Ty Lee picked up an offer from UCLA football on Wednesday, the prospect announced on Twitter. The Bruins picked up a commitment from a class of 2022 St. John Bosco safety on Tuesday in Jaxon Harley, and they already boast three former Braves on the roster.

However, since Lee said his offer came from inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., there is a chance UCLA is looking at the 6-foot-3, 190-pound high school junior as a potential candidate to change positions at the college level.

Lee also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah and Utah State.

Lee picked up five of his six other Pac-12 offers over a year ago, with the Trojans being the first to jump on his wagon. The Southern California prospect has already taken visits to Cal and Utah, but has not officially made his way to Westwood yet.

247Sports and Rivals both have Lee pegged as a three-star recruit and the No. 35 safety in the nation. Rivals has Lee slotted in at No. 32 among California recruits, while 247Sports has him at No. 36 in-state.

Lee is the No. 2 safety in California, according to Rivals, only behind Cal commit RJ Jones, who just so happens to be St. John Bosco's other starting safety. 247Sports has Lee has the No. 3 player at his position in his class, with another local UCLA offerree Christian Pierce coming in at No. 2.

When Lee was a freshman in high school, current Bruins receiver Logan Loya, linebacker JonJon Vaughns and defensive back Jake Newman were among the star seniors at St. John Bosco. With Lee now entering his senior year, he stands as one of the productive veteran defensive leaders for one of the premiere programs in the region.

Lee racked up 40 tackles, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries and an interception across 11 games with the Braves in 2021. Lee is considered by scouts to have great size and athleticism for the safety position, if he does end up staying there in college.

The Bruins have also offered three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido and five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, two more St. John Bosco seniors.

As for what UCLA is slated to have at safety some 2023, there is not a lot of returning talent scheduled to stay on the books.

Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III will be gone, and veterans Kenny Churchwell III, Elisha Guidry and Alex Johnson could all move on from the program if they aren't interested in a sixth year. Newman and William Nimmo Jr. will be the lone veterans in the safeties room at that point, while incoming freshmen Kamari Ramsey, Clint Stephens and Croix Stewart will still be underclassmen.

The Bruins could also have Lee's St. John Bosco teammate Jaxon Harley suiting up in that position group, but his future remains up in the air due to his smaller frame, making his future very dependent on how the Bruins' coaching staff wants to use him.

UCLA does not have a single 2023 commitment, at safety or elsewhere, as of Wednesday. Arizona State, which is neck-deep in scandals and investigations, is the only other Pac-12 program in that position regarding next year's recruiting cycle.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated