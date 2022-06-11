UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2024 Cornerback Dakoda Fields

A dynamic defensive back from the South Bay has become the Bruins’ latest official target.

As UCLA football tries to earn its first commit for 2024, cornerback Dakoda Fields received an offer from the blue and gold on Wednesday night, he announced on Twitter. The Bruins were the 14th program to enter the recruitment battle for Fields.

UCLA joins Arizona, Boston College, California, Colorado, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, Utah State and Washington in offering the 6-foot-3 prospect.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Fields is a four-star prospect and the No. 28 cornerback in the nation, while also being the No. 21 player in California. Rivals and ESPN do not have star ratings nor rankings for Fields, as it is still early in the upcoming cycle.

Playing for Junipero Serra (CA) in the Mission League, Fields accumulated 57 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, while also featuring on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver.

Fields earned Second Team All-Mission League honors for his sophomore campaign efforts with the Cavaliers, also running track for the school in the 4x100m relay and finishing second in the state with his team.

Defensive backs coach Brian Norwood appears to be the Bruins’ staff member who offered the rising 2024 prospect, and he is the 14th class of 2024 recruit to receive an offer from UCLA. Marcelles Williams and Zabien Brown are the other high-profile cornerbacks who are being courted by Norwood and the Bruins, and nearly all of the team’s targets are consensus four or five-star recruits.

Before being offered by UCLA on Wednesday, Fields spoke to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins on May 25 about how his recruitment was going so far.

The Gardena, California, native said he was taking visits to Georgia and Cal on June 1-3 and June 5 respectively, while also keeping options open for a visit to crosstown rivals USC soon.

