UCLA Football: Oregon Opens Up as Massive Betting Favorite Over Bruins
Two weeks ago the University of California Los Angeles football program made their highly-anticipated Big Ten debut against the Hoosiers of the University of Indiana. Unfortunately, their inaugural game as a member of the historic conference did not go as planned as they were blown out 42-13.
In week four of the college football season, the Bruins have their home opener against the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks who have aspirations to make it into the first 12-team college football playoffs later this year. According to 'Bet MGM Sportsbook' the Ducks are a 24-point favorite over the Bruins as they are coming off a bye week.
The Bruins have not been impressive to start their 2024 campaign as both sides of the football have looked underwhelming in year one under newly appointed head coach DeShaun Foster. Most expect the Ducks to dominate UCLA on Saturday, however, this game may end up being closer than fans expect.
To start the season Oregon has not looked like a dominant team despite being ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll. For the Ducks this will be their first game as a member of the Big Ten and could be the dominant showing they are looking for after not looking like the impressive unit they were expected to be during the preseason.
After a 10-point win over Idaho in week 0 and a three-point victory over Boise State, this Ducks' team has shown some holes that could be exploited throughout the season.
For sports bettors, the Ducks' are currently 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 in favor of their moneyline. Against the Bruins' this weekend the four-score betting line might be too high for bettors to consider wagering for.
UCLA and their coaching staff are still trying to find ways to be competitive in the Big Ten this season despite the early woes that have led them to a 1-2 start to the year. A sold-out Rose Bowl crowd could help the Bruins stay afloat throughout this game, especially with how Oregon has developed a tendency to play down to their competition.
Coach Foster talked about how miscues really hampered them a week ago against the LSU Tigers after they put together one of their best first-half performances of the season thus far. On Saturday if the Bruins can play two full halves of clean football, they should be able to at least cover the +24 point spread that has them as a major underdog.
